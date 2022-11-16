Asthma suffers are being warned to stay indoors during thunderstorms, especially over the next four weeks.
"Thunderstorms cause pollen grains to explode and release fine particles which can be inhaled deeply into the lungs causing more people to wheeze and sneeze," Western NSW Local Health District public health unit director Priscilla Stanley said.
"Where possible avoid being outside during thunderstorms over the next four weeks."
With airborne pollens at the highest levels during this time of year, people with respiratory problems are urged to take extra precautions.
Children with asthma should be kept inside the house during storms, with the doors and windows closed and anyone with diagnosed asthma should carry their medications at all times.
The local health district will be monitoring thunderstorm activity and issuing alerts regularly.
Asthma sufferers are urged to make an action plan to manage their symptoms.
Knowing asthma first aid is also essential so anyone can help family and friends when an incident occurs.
The local health district said the four steps to remember in assisting a person having an asthma attack are the following because breathing difficulties can be life-threatening:
In an asthma emergency, dial triple zero (000) immediately.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
