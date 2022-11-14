Daily Liberal
Pinnington Cup TOTW: Demons dominate after Newtown derby demolition

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 14 2022 - 4:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Tom Skinner (left) and Malachai Dutschke were both part of the Newtown Demons side that won again on Saturday. Picture by Belinda Soole

Macquarie and the Newtown Demons remain the only unbeaten sides after four rounds of the second grade season.

