Macquarie and the Newtown Demons remain the only unbeaten sides after four rounds of the second grade season.
There was some big wins in the RSL-Pinnington Cup while a number of bowlers starred the show.
Here's our selection for the very best performers.
The first of the Demons to make the side this week.
The Demons maintained their unbeaten streak with a strong all-round showing in the derby clash with Newtown United.
Farrell set the platform, making 61 at the top of the order to help his side get to 213. Farrell's knock came from 59 balls and included seven boundaries.
The Demons bowlers then did the job in a 113-run victory.
It's not often you get beat and earn the three points but that's what happened for Matt Keenan on Saturday.
Keenan made 61 for Colts Red in the standout individual performance of the match.
Colts Red were kept to 6/179 and while it didn't prove enough, things could have been much worse if it wasn't for the experienced top-order bat.
READ ALSO:
With first grade enjoying a general bye, Harry Roscarel dropped back to second grade with the hope being he could have some time in the middle.
The teenager did just that, making a crucial 52 from 63 balls in a narrow win for the Hornets.
Roscarel made the top score in Souths' total of 7/188 and his contribution was looking even better a few hours later when Rugby got within 16 runs of victory.
Another young gun for the top order.
While he might not be able to dominate attacks like his dad, Wes, has done for so many years, Cooper has developed into a reliable second grade performer this season.
His knock of 68 from 85 balls was key to Colts White scoring a first win of the season on Saturday.
Only 18 with the bat on Saturday for Isaac Heath but there was real damage was done with the ball.
After the Demons posted 213 when batting first, Heath entered the bowling attack at first change and proceeded to tear through the United lineup.
He finished with 5/19 from five overs in an eye-catching performance, one that helped keep the Demons unbeaten at the top.
Could CYMS have scored a first win of the season had Tristan Ward lasted a few more overs? Just maybe.
Chasing 169 for victory, CYMS was in trouble at 4/45, but Ward steadied things and then went on the attack.
He finished with 41 from 64 balls but couldn't quite get his side over the line as Colts White hung on by 15 runs.
While CYMS fell short with the bat, Ryan George had earlier given the Cougars hope.
Taking the new ball, George knocked over three of Colts White's top four, including Preston Beauchamp with a classic top of off delivery.
He took 3/22 from his eight overs and was the standout performer with the ball for his side in the narrow defeat.
A five-wicket haul in a losing side. It's the valiant effort grade cricketers dream about to enjoy those bragging rights.
Saad Khan may have enjoyed getting a win more on Saturday but his five-wicket haul for United in the derby loss to Demons was still one of the best efforts of the round.
Khan entered the attack late, after much of the damage had been done, and ripped through the Demons' lower order. He finished with 5/29 and helped give his side some brief hope of derby joy.
The match between the Ducks and Narromine was tipped to be one of the best of the round and the work of 'Busta' early with the new ball helped put his side in control.
Nelson knocked over the two opposition bats and left Narromine reeling at 3/10 early on.
While there was some middle order resistance, Nelson returned and took the last wick to finish with 3/10 from 4.5 overs.
He helped set the tone for his side in an important six-wicket win.
The Newtown stalwart must be one of the best No. 11 batsmen going around. His performance on Saturday was good enough for a promotion in our side.
Tom Skinner made 27 not out from 27 balls at the end of the Demons' innings on Saturday to help get his side past the 200 mark.
He then took the new ball and claimed 1/16 from five overs, doing his bit to ensure the Demons recorded a fourth straight win.
Yep, he's here again.
Malachai Dutschke has been sensational with the ball this season and Saturday was no different.
While the Demons' total of 213 always had them in control, Dutschke helped make sure of things when he jagged three early wickets with the new ball.
Dutschke knocked over three of United's top four and his figures of 3/24 from eight now go with earlier efforts of 4/22, 3/20 and 4/14 to start the season.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
