Kelly Cup TOTW: Burns goes big while a pair of former first-graders make appearances

Five-wickets hauls, hat-tricks and attacking totals, this week's best 11 has it all.
Two matches at Victoria Park gave sides the opportunity to play on turf, some for the first time this season.
A pair of former first-graders make the list for different reasons as Narromine, CYMS White, Newtown Tigers and Kings as well as Macquarie Blue and White all won matches.
A former first-grader, Richards was brilliant in a losing side for Rugby on Saturday against CYMS White.
Batitng at three, the right-hander hit 48 off just 55 balls, a knock which included six fours as his side set 132 for victory.
With the ball, the left-arm swing bowler took 4/22 off 6.2 but it wasn't enough as CYMS White chased down the runs with 14 overs remaining.
McIntyre is the first of three Narromine players on this list after they enjoyed a big win over Newtown Strikers.
Chasing 180 for victory, McIntyre made 49 not out in the successful run chase at Dundas Oval.
The win was Narromine's first of the season and got them in the hunt with several other teams for a spot in the finals.
Arguably the performance of the week in the RSL Kelly Cup. Burns was exceptional for Narromine, hitting 85 off just 57 balls in their win.
Batting at four, Burns combined with McIntyre to despatch the Strikers bowlers all over the park in a knock which included six fours and eight sixes.
The only thing which could've made Burns' innings even sweeter was if he finished not out but nevertheless the performance was remarkable.
Wallace's innings changed Macquarie White's innings in a big way on Saturday when they took on Newtown Rhinos.
With his side in trouble, Wallace hit 60 not out off as many balls to help his side scrape together 9/139 fromt their 40 overs.
The total would prove to be enough but there will be more on that a bit later on in this list with Wallace also taking three wickets.
Chasing 126 to win, Singh's innings was vital in the Kings' win on Saturday after his side were struggling against CYMS White.
Batting at four, Singh hit 10 fours and a six on his way to 68 as Newtown's lower order scrapped past the total to get the win.
Feels like a bit of crime to have only one representative from Newtown Tigers on this list but Saturday's win over South Dubbo was a real team effort.
One name who did stand out for Newtown was Nathan Carroll, similar to Deebank above, the former went into bat with his side in a spot of bother.
Carroll hit 46 at No.2 Oval as Newtown made 9/167 from their 40 overs before bowling Souths out for 89.
The second former first-grader to appear on this list, Kerr has taken over Narromine's RSL Kelly Cup side and produce his best game of the season on Saturday.
Bowling his off-spinners, Kerr took 4/32 from his eight overs to help Narromine restrict Newtown Strikers to 9/179.
Green's 3/34 figures from Saturday may not scream out at you but it is how he took the wickets which was most impressive.
Against RSL Colts, Green took a hat-trick, removing Powyer, Finn Macleod and Brendan Richards in three consecutive balls.
After ripping through the RSL Colts middle-order, the right-hander then made 19 not out as Macquarie Blue chased down 142 with four overs left.
Taking on the experienced CYMS Green side, Singh's efforts with the ball were the main reason his side picked up a win at No.3 Oval.
Singh took 4/34 to help bowl out CYMS Green for 126 before the Kings' batters did their job to chase down the runs in 33 overs.
Following Wallace's lead, Turner's five-wicket haul helped Macquarie White defeat the Rhinos.
Defending 139, Turner was clinical with the new ball, taking 5/32 to make sure the Rhinos lost regular wickets in their chase.
Yet another player who was great in a losing side, Brown's feats with the ball against Newtown Tigers make him a deserved member of this team.
Against one of the competition's powerhouses, Brown took 4/26 including the prized scalp of Mick McMillen for 21 but unfortunately his efforts weren't enough.
