Year brings growth, new families Advertising Feature

It's been a big year for the Dubbo Christian Preschool, according to preschool director Michelle Broadley.

This year has seen enormous growth in the preschool, as it grew from two to three rooms, welcoming families who had previously been on the waitlist for preschool.



The school now has 14 staff members and caters for 118 children per week.

Thanks to state government funding, the school has a purpose-built facility with three classrooms, a multi-purpose event room, and state-of-the-art resources.



"Watching from our old backyard, our children have had a front-row seat to view the building as it has progressed over the past year, and excitement has mounted across the community as it grew closer to completion," Ms Broadley says.

Completion of this facility was finalised in late term 3 and students and staff moved into the facility at the start of term 4.

"As the children and educators make themselves at home in the new preschool, we can reflect on a fantastic year," Ms Broadley says.

"Throughout the year we have celebrated NAIDOC day, Harmony Day, and Book Week, birthdays and little celebrations as our children have grown. We have flown kites with the DCS children, participated in the school's 40th Year whole-school photo, Pyjama day, Loud Shirt day and Crazy Sock day."

DCP caters to children in two age groups, Pebbles and Prep. All programs are developed around a strong Christian faith.