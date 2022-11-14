Australia's master of illusion and greatest magician Cosentino is hours away from thrilling his audiences at Dubbo and Orange with a family of six that booked to see him first time perform live asking the great artist some awkward details.
"Has he been tempted to use his talent for evil?" Dubbo's mum of three inquisitive teenagers, Susan Chapman told this reporter.
"You'd wonder if those who learned to be a locksmith ever used those skills [to steal]," Mrs Chapman said chuckling.
The family - Susan's husband, David, her mother-in-law Chris, and children 17-year-old Amelia, 16-year-old Edward, and 11-year-old Harry - has followed Cosentino's shows on television for years.
The kids still believe in magic, Mrs Chapman said, and though they know it's a trick they are hooked on Cosentino's impressive blend of jaw-dropping escapes in steel chains or gory cut-ups of humans.
"There must be a mirror in there, but we can see there are legs and arms so it's a hard guess.
"The kids like the grose stuff, you know, all those things we shut our eyes, and they say oh, that's cool.
"I still believe in magic, too, and all that by heart ... everyone loves him."
Across the border in Melbourne, Cosentino is at home preparing for his tour of the central west and announced has just celebrated his 40th birthday.
He is hilarious and charming on stage and the Chapmans' uncomfortable query elicited hearty laughter from the magician, clearly taken aback.
"No, never, only for good, and never for evil, and it's only to entertain, but it's a good question. I love that."
The young Chapmans also wanted to know if he has hurt himself along the way.
"I did an escape route inside a Perspex tank. I was dropped 10 metres underwater, and it went wrong I ended up stuck in there and blew my ear drum on the right side. It's all caught on TV.
"[After] that rehearsal, I couldn't do the escape, I couldn't go on the airplane. That was probably the worst.
"I was also slashed by a knife, there were 12 kitchen knives and I got nicked and ended up with stitches in my chin."
How he transforms his gigs into an action-packed fantasia is created by his imagination combined with his skills in the magic of how it should be which scares him, too, he said.
"The illusions are fantasy and the disappearing and appearing and levitating but the escapes in chains are real.
"The danger is real and I am holding my breath ... I like everything with action."
The Deception show at Dubbo and Orange isn't the first time Paul Cosentino, his real name, has set foot in the central west, revealing he was a lad working with a small circus company when he came to the area, "many moons ago".
He grew up in Lysterfield, Melbourne, and began learning magic at 12 years old, and by 17 has mustered enough confidence to audition with Cirque Du Soleil and Saltimbanco.
"I was there many years ago I was traveling around the country, performing and learning my art before anyone even knew me, before anyone has heard of me," he said.
He's excited the Chapmans will be in the audience and revealed he has been perfecting some bold tricks in this roadshow of the west but without being explicit about what they are.
The next show is Deccenium, the theme of his 2023 roadshow in Newcastle, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, on the Gold Coast, and Toowoomba.
"We're just getting great reviews so it means a lot to us. The audience will be getting the best experience," he said.
During the pandemic, Cosentino said he kept his whole team working while quarantined in Queensland and Western Australia.
"We took a huge risk and financial risk as well," he said adding his company had to pay for the cost of quarantining at both states while they stay there to perform during the pandemic.
"I wanted to keep my team together and be able to work, it wasn't easy by any means," he said.
Paul Cosentino is regarded as the world's best illusionist and escape artist being watched and followed by fans in more than 60 countries, his TV and online shows garnering over 500 million viewers.
Cosentino's Deception will be on show at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre on Wednesday, 16 November at 7.30 pm.
He will perform on Thursday, 17 November at 7.30pm at the Orange Civic Theatre.
Click his website for more details on Cosentino's upcoming shows.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
