Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim experiences huge g-force as his Mercedes rolls at McPhillamy Park

By Anya Whitelaw
November 14 2022 - 5:00am
HE didn't get to race at Mount Panorama on Sunday as part of the Bathurst International, but Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim can still consider himself lucky as he was able to walk away from a huge crash at McPhillamy Park.

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

