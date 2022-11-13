Kurt Eather has added to a strong run of form with a sensational stage win in the prestigious Tour of Margaret River in Western Australia.
In doing so, the Dubbo star claimed the coveted green points jersey for the most consistent sprinter.
The tour of Margaret River is filled to the brim with elite athletes vying for the honours across the five stages and Eather's has proved up to the standard required.
Having been given wild card entry with the X-Speed Australia team, Eather has secured his standing on the national circuit while he had also spent four weeks with the national squad leading up to the tour.
That training provided him with insight and focus needed for the level of intensity at the elite level.
Kurt's younger brother, Dylan, also raced on the Tour of Margaret River. Dylan received glowing praise from his brother for his tenacity in finishing with the bunch each day even though he was significantly younger that most of the field and did an extraordinary amount of work for the team.
Dylan thrives in a tough environment, which adds fire to his willingness to be protective of his teammates.
Kurt had a high general classification and managed seventh overall during the penultimate stage, one of three top 10 finishes.
The team time trial after an exhausting couple of days proved a challenge and he slipped down the general classification but with the stage win and the green jersey it still finished a hugely successful tour.
Closer to home, the first of the five-part Wheelrace series was run at the Dubbo Regional Cycling Facility recently.
Sponsored by Stevenson Hydraulics, the night had a junior, women's and men's event.
In the juniors, Sid Pickering was the eventual winner with Cooper Farr in second place, William Tanswell in third, Robbie Lennox fourth, and Connor Billsborough in fifth place.
The scratch markers combination proved too strong for the handicapped race, where Sid and Cooper contested the finish.
In the women's event, Emily Hines maintained her astonishing form to take the win while Erica Lunney was close behind in second. Imogen Fuller, Makayla Fuller and Georgia Farr were the next best.
The scratch markers Haylee Fuller and Isabelle Russell rode above themselves to come close but it was a just shy of the midfielders.
The men's wheelrace was taken out by Ben O'Brien and second was Dubbo cycling legend Darrell "the Wheel deal" Wheeler while Zac Fuller emerged to best of the rest to finish third. Harry Weeks was fourth after trying to snatch it from the entire field with 500m to go in a brave performance while Harry Pickering was fifth.
Central West Fire sponsored the youngest riders, some as young as four, in their first trophy night. The club was just thrilled to have our super tots enjoying the night and cheered on by family and friends.
