White Ribbon Day on Friday, November 18 is a day for communities in Australia to recognise that violence against women is a social issue and everybody's issue to help end.
To recognise White Ribbon Day the Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective is holding a vigil in Victoria Park from 11am to 1pm.
The Dubbo Violence Prevention Collective, a collection of domestic violence services in Dubbo, wants to increase the awareness of domestic violence and encourage the entire community to be involved in identifying it and bringing it to an end.
At the vigil the collective will display white figures on the grass to represent each Domestic Violence incident recorded by NSW Police in the Dubbo sector for the financial year 2021 to 2022.
A total of 2860 white figures.
Support services, police representatives and collective members will be present on the day to discuss concerns, provide support or enjoy companionship, and a free barbecue will be provided.
Angela Coker, chair of the Collective said the DVPC strives to raise awareness on White Ribbon Day each year and this year.
"We thought that the 2860 white figures will have a visual impact to represent the number of domestic violence incidents that occurred during the last financial year in Dubbo, and every one of the figures represents the individual families and children who are suffering," she said.
On the day, the Collective will also raise awareness of the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. An annual international campaign that kicks off on November, 25.
"The years of the pandemic have been difficult times for everyone and none more so than those experiencing domestic and family abuse," Ms Coker said.
READ MORE:
"Domestic and family violence continues to be a significant issue with far reaching impacts on individuals, families, and our community.
"Promoting awareness of men's violence against women and that engaging men in preventing violence is critical to its prevention. Resulting in decreased rates of violence."
Events on White Ribbon Day facilitate the conversation, advocacy and raising of awareness, while helping White Ribbon Australia continue their prevention work in schools, workplaces and communities.
Remember you can get mental health support by talking to your GP or phoning one of the many phone support services.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.