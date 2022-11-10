Daily Liberal
Army officer Shaun Graham shares a part of his life as a soldier

Elizabeth Frias
By Elizabeth Frias
November 11 2022
Retired Australian Defence Force officer, Shaun Graham, with his son, William. Picture Supplied

Shaun Graham joined the Australian Defence Force as an 18-year-old and after 27 years and dozens of overseas tours evading deaths, he came home bearing no regrets.

