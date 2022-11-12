A note from the editor: Have you read my favourite story this week?

The story that lead the website yesterday morning had to be my favourite on our website for the whole week.
For a number of reasons.
One. It was quirky.
Two. My gosh the work that has gone into this by someone right here in Dubbo.
Three. Our journalist found this story when she wasn't even looking for it.
When a story hits the top of my list for the week, it's usually because it ticks these boxes. It's not a story that is being delivered to us, and it's something that's made me say 'wow'.
And what Colette does in her home, should make anyone say 'wow' because the work that goes into her tiny worlds is absolutely incredible.
Colette describes herself as a miniaturist - that is, someone who collects or makes miniature objects.
When journalist Allison Hore pitched the story earlier in the week, I was curious. Allison had found Ms Cameron when searching for talent for another story she was working on. Ms Cameron told her about her miniature hobby, and Allison was intrigued.
And so was I.
Belinda Soole went along to take a photo, and said Colette's passion was evident - and Belinda put together a video as well to really highlight Colette's story for you.
If you haven't watched the video yet, it's well worth taking a little bit of time, turning the sound up, and watching until the end.
Hours upon hours of work go into each of these dioramas. The time, energy and effort is something to be praised.
Ms Cameron's dedication to her hobby has grown over the years - she spends around 70 hours a week working on her projects which she shares all around the world.
Having the online world opens up her mini worlds to people around the globe to talk with, get ideas from, and showcase her works.
I really hope you make the time to have a read about Ms Cameron's mini worlds - I think it's worth it.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
I am the editor of the Daily Liberal, Mailbox Shopper, Western Magazine and associated western publications (Wellington Times and Narromine News which are both online only publications). I have been the editor for three years. I have been a journalist for 15 years and was formally the digital specialist for the Western NSW area assisting with digital coverage and growth across 13 mastheads, including the three dailies. Before that I worked as a journalist in Lithgow and Mudgee covering a number of different rounds. I established the social media accounts in Lithgow and took an interest in the digital aspects of the paper. I started my journalism career at the former Myall Coast Nota based as the journalist-in-charge at Tea Gardens while also working part time in Forster as the council reporter for the Great Lakes Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.