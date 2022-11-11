Youngsters Eadie Hughes and Lachlan Guy brought tears to the crowd at the city's 103rd Remembrance Day ceremony as they recited poems dedicated to the men and women killed, wounded, and taken prisoners since the First World War.
They're both 12 years old and their poems were among the 117 entries from local students on what the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month means to them.
Buninyong Public School's Year 6 student, Miss Hughes' said her poetry is inspired by what she has learned about the despair of veterans' children losing a father who went to wars and conflicts and never came home.
"Why do you have to leave so soon ... you would have taught me everything you know but they found you in the snow ... I hope to see you again someday my dear father ...you will never fade away," Miss Hughes' had written.
It's the first time she has written something about the topic and revealed her family had one member who served in the Australian Defence Force, but unlike the subject of her poetry, he, "thankfully, made it back home".
"It would be very sad to lose a parent who went out to fight for our country and not see them again. It would be very difficult and I would be so sad," she said.
Mr Guy is a Year 6 student at Dubbo Public School and his winning entry, We will remember, came from what he has learned about ANZAC Day.
"You went out of your way for us, you're our heroes, thank you," he said reciting the first poem he has written as a primary student.
The ceremony ended as rain fell from the cloudy sky with current Dubbo Returned Services League president Tom Gray announcing it would be his last Remembrance Day ceremony as he passes the baton to another veteran.
Mr Gray, a Vietnam War veteran, said he has served for 12 years since the mayor in Dubbo was Allan Smith and thanked the council for the years spent working with them to keep the spirit and memories of all veterans, past and present, from the region kept alive in everyone's hearts.
"I thanked all the mayors and the men and women who helped us, particularly the helped me, the garden crew who looked this park for our veterans," Mr Gray said.
After the ceremony, Mr Gray said, he would like to see one of the "younger blokes' take over and continue the work they have done because he believes it is time for him to step down and hand over the reins to the younger generation of veterans.
Next year, Mr Gray said, he'd be "among the crowd helping behind the scenes" to support the growing veterans' community in the region.
There are thousands of veterans from the wider Dubbo-Orana region who has served in the two world wars and conflicts that the ADF service men and women had fought alongside allies.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson reminded the crowd in his speech that this year's observance of Remembrance Day is also "to reflect on our recent battles against drought, mice plague, COVID-19 and recent floods".
"It is evidenced that the ANZAC spirit is ever present today in terms of these crises and hardships ... it is our privilege to ensure that great sacrifice continues to be remembered and honoured," Mr Dickerson said.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
