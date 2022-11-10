Join Cosentino as he performs death-defying escapes that will thrill your senses, mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that twists your view of reality.His trademark blend of dance and magic with a touch of hilarious audience participation will take you on a journey that will captivate fans, new and old, until the very last mind-bending moment. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Wednesday, November 16, 7.30pm. All Tickets $84.50 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/54521
ABBA Re-Bjorn and The Ultimate Bee Gees have joined forces for a one-off "disco night" in a showcase spectacular. Collating five decades of super hits from ABBA and the Bee Gees in one two-and-a-half-hour high octane show. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Friday, November 18, 8pm. Tickets adult $65.50, youth and concession $60.50 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/77838.
Drawing on expertise from industry experts, Ageing Well is a free five-part masterclass series covering everything from staying connected to your community, diet and exercise, to why mental health matters as we age. Gather with like-minded individuals and receive practical advice so you can live life to the full. Morning tea and refreshments will be included. Choose which weeks you wish to come depending on the masterclass topic. St Brigid's Catholic Church, Tuesday, November 15, 22, 29, December 6, 13 - all sessions.10.30am. Book your place at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ageing-well-dubbo-tickets-441380851007.
Dubbo Filmmakers One Eye Film Festival 2022 One Big Night of Short Films. Join us for our 10-year anniversary. The One Eye Film Festival is a celebration of regional, Australian, and international short films. There'll be music. Laughter. Tears. Romance. Thrills and spills. This is your chance to meet with filmmakers, writers, directors, and actors. Saturday, November 19, Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, 5.30pm-9pm. Tickets $20pp at drtcc.com.au/whats-on/one-eye-film-festival-2022.
This year's Behind the lines travelling exhibition, subtitled Prophecy and Chance, features some of the best political cartoons from 2021 and acknowledges our discomfort with uncertainty and our quest to know what the future holds. Developed each year by the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House, the talented cartoonists have illuminated the complex issues of 2021's "new normal". Western Plains Cultural Centre. Until November 27, 10am - 4pm.
Jo and Jed from Lil Blue Bird resin art will take you through this new basic class, a quick one-hour workshop introducing you to resin. Three projects to choose from (lazy susan, paddle board and coasters, laurel board and coasters) and three session times. Western Plains Cultural Centre. December 17. 10am, 12.30pm and 3pm. Book at the venue.
Dirty Dick's Theatre Restaurant is also the only Theatre Restaurant ever to win the prestigious Gold Plate Award for food excellence. From the moment you arrive, the fun starts. Join our wondrous wenches, lively lads and merry minstrels as they settle you into the spirit of the evening. Then sit back and be entertained by a host of historical (or should that be hysterical!) stage characters as they recount some of history's more notable events. Friday, November 11. Tickets $65 at https://dubborsl.com.au/whats-on/live-shows/
At Dawson Park Greyhound Track on Saturdays until December 10, there's fantastic nights of the fastest sport on legs! The kids can have fun on the jumping castle, in the sand pit, or with toys provided in the kids area at each race meeting. Adults can avail themselves of the bar, canteen, eftpos machine and on course TAB. Entry from 4.30pm, Adults $7.50, Pensioners $5, Children under-16 free.
Held the first and third Saturday of every month. the next one is November 19. A range of seasonal fresh produce, fresh fruit and vegetables, herbs and plants, as well as fresh bread, meats, award-winning olive oils, preserves, jams, marinates, honey, wine, nuts and more. 8am to noon. Macquarie Lions Park.
You've seen her on Fisk, Utopia and Have You Been Paying Attention? She wrote a best selling book called 488 Rules for life. But now, after a year at home drinking hand sanitiser and tonic, Kitty Flanagan is finally back on stage doing what (she thinks) she does best, solving the world's problems. All of them. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Saturday, November 12, 8pm. Tickets $54.90-$59.90 at https://drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/.
Devil's Hollow Brewery: Music kicks off from 6.30pm, as well as happy hour from 4pm & meat raffles from 5pm. November line-up - Friday 11 - Sam Coon; Friday 18 - Mat Harris; Friday 25 - Jo Hyndes.
The Castlereagh Hotel: Live music on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8.30pm 'til late.
Garden Hotel: Live music from 7pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
South Dubbo Tavern: Fridays and Saturdays from 8pm and Sundays from 6pm. November line-up: Friday 11 - Duncan Ferguson; Saturday 12 - Saffy; Sunday 13 - Shane Riley; Friday 18 - Shane Riley; Saturday 19 - Pete Riley; Sunday 20 - Pete Riley; Friday 25 - Sam Coon; Saturday 26 - Johnny Wood; Sunday 27 - Shane Riley.
The Commercial: Join the team for live music and entertainment from 8pm.
The Establishment: Fridays 7pm to 9pm, Saturdays 6pm-8pm and Sundays 4.30pm to 6.30pm.
Due to popular demand, Australia's number one husband and wife psychic medium team are bringing their outstanding presence back to Dubbo RSL Club on Friday November 18, at 7.30pm. Tickets: $45 from the club. Bookings: Ph 6882 4411. Often called Australia's most accurate mediums, they are also acclaimed authors and teachers. Ezio and Michelle have appeared on television, most notably in Channel 7's Sunrise program and the smash hit series The One. Both Ezio and Michelle have been past winners of the Australian Psychic of the Year award.
Join the Orange-based Pinnacle Players as they present an immersive theatrical experience with their next production, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution. The play will be staged in the historic Carcoar Courthouse, bringing a real sense of occasion and realism to the shows. Due to the venue's size the audience is limited to 50 people per session. Friday, November 18, 8pm; Saturday 19, at 2pm and 8pm. Sold out but extra shows being added. Tickets available at pinnacleplayers.com.au/.
Mandurama Country Music Muster is a celebration of all things country. Showcasing several Australian country music artists, there will be a range of different activities every weekend across the month of November. Triple-step your way through the month with a variety of family friendly events such as a steaming hot camp oven supper, Knoo Blas Classic Car Club meet, emerging talent showcase, open mic and campfire evening and a Bluegrass and Barbecue afternoon. Catherine Britt on November 11. The Mando Pub. Until November 30.
Join us at 6pm, November 18, at Orange Regional Museum, to celebrate Orange Regional Museum's new exhibition 'Enemy Aliens: The Dunera boys in Orange, 1941'.Free, all welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. Louise Anemaat, executive director Library & Information Services and Dixson librarian at the State Library of NSW, will join us to open the exhibition. Please RSVP by booking a free ticket at eventbrite.com.au. This exhibition tells the little-known story of the time the Dunera boys spent at the Orange Showground in 1941 and features artworks created during their internment. Many are drawn from the archives of relatives and private lenders, as well as never-before-seen works from a recently acquired collections held by the State Library of NSW. On show from November 19, 2022 until April 23, 2023.
November 11-18: The bi-annual Corner Store Gallery Regional Landscape Prize aims to foster established and emerging creative talent in regional Australia, and will showcase regional, rural and outback Australia in all its brilliant and beautiful glory. Artists have been invited to submit one landscape artwork of any medium (video excluded) to be judged by a panel of experts. The finalist exhibition will include the most exciting and original artworks submitted for selection from artists all over regional, rural and outback Australia. There are two prizes up for grabs - Major Prize: $5000 cash prize, courtesy of Source Architects, and the opportunity to join our stable of artists, awarded to the overall winner of the competition.
Caribe will return to Orange Regional Conservatorium on November 18, with their trademark high energy Cuban-based music and dance. There will be new material from a developing production Una Neuva Vida (a new life) which celebrates the experiences of Caribe's Latin American artists, their stories as seen through their eyes and those of family members. They are also celebrating the release of our first album. Caribe's music is alive with spontaneous, improvisatory interplay showcasing Adrian Medina's dancing, anecdotes of the band and chanting. They want you to be a part of this night by inviting you to dance, sing and interact with them. Show at 6.30pm, tickets $30 at https://events.humanitix.com/caribe.
Features a killer house band of Orange's most prominent rock musicians, fronted by hand-picked local and national artists, delivering themed music nights like no other. One of the region's beautifully restored small halls, will be transformed into a vibrant music venue. The Handpicked House Band features Matt Arthur on guitar, Kyle Manning on keyboard, Luke Ferguson on bass and Dave Egan on drums. These boys are a show all on their own, so lovers of live music can expect a roof-raising night of tunes, great food, wines and beer, and the chance to sing along with brilliant musicians. Thursday, November 24, pm.
The program has been extended from three days to four days - Thursday, November 24 - Sunday, November 27 - with sheep and cattle yard trials, a challenge and a live auction! There will be bar and kiosk facilities throughout and a live band performing on the Saturday night. More information about the trials, challenge and auction, along with nomination forms, is available at www.thewdc.com.au/. The event is funded by the Reconnecting Regional NSW Community Event Program.
A unique Australian songsmith carving out a distinctive place in the Australian music landscape with his blend of indie rock and alt-country. He released critically acclaimed album Hey Stranger in 2020 and now returns in 2022 with new music. New track You May Run features CJ's trademark lyrical style. Stranger is the alter-ego of one of Australia's busiest session guitarists Cameron Henderson. Opening the afternoon will be upcoming Orange singer songwriter Eli Stanford. One of his major influences is Bill Withers and that groove reverberates through what Eli puts into his performance. Arts Out West's Live & Kicking gigs are supported by the Australian government's Live Music Australia. Saturday, November 26, 7pm at The Agrestic Grocer.
For nearly 15 years, from May to October, acoustic Sunday offered a monthly afternoon of high quality acoustic music across a range of genres in the small heritage village of Millthorpe. Loved by audiences it was a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the people who create the music and to hear the stories that inspired their work. Joyfully we will be hosting a one-off, acoustic Sunday special event at Club Millthorpe. We are delighted to have the financial support of the Arts Outwest Live & Kicking program, and the Australian government's Live Music Australia. Sunday, November 27, 2pm-5pm. Tickets $15 at www.stickytickets.com.au/wrlyb/acoustic_sunday_reboot.aspx.
On the first Sunday of the month at Logan Brae Village, 34 Busby Street, Bathurst. From 10-2pm, browse stalls full of fresh, locally grown and locally made quality produce and goods from the Bathurst, Central West & Blue Mountains regions. Next event is December 4
When Carl was a small boy at school, he asked the teacher how Ants feel. He never got an answer all those years ago, but he still wants to know. Voted number one comedian two years running, come along and see Carl's brand new show. A night where he ponders things we all think about but never mention. Things like plastic bags, peanut butter and the possible emotions of an ant. There is no point to this show other than to make you laugh as much as possible. Funny stories from a bloke with a funny head. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Tuesday, November 15, 8pm. Tickets $79.90 at www.bmec.com.au/whats-on-bmec.html.
After sold out seasons in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Edinburgh, 2022 winner of best new comic at Sydney Comedy Festival, and 2022 Moosehead recipient, Gabbi brings her unique style of musical comedy to the stage for one last time in her hometown. Armed with a keyboard, a mic and a crippling fear of disappointing people, this silly songstress puts the 'sing' in 'chasing validation'. No topic is off limits: climate change, feminism and why small towns have too many pubs. Originally from Bathurst, Gabbi became an overnight success the usual way - singing duets with former PM Kevin Rudd on TikTok during the pandemic. She was also featured in The New York Times after collaborating with artists around the world to create Ratatouille the TikTok Musical. Saturday, November 19, 7pm, BMEC. Tickets $25-$29, at www.bmec.com.au/whats-on-bmec.html.
Former homicide detective, best-selling author, and host of the award-winning, no.1 true crime podcast, Gary Jubelin, takes his show to Dubbo, Bathurst and Canberra this month. Fans will have the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from Jubelin. Ensuring nothing is left on stage, you will also have the chance to question Gary in a no holds barred Q & A Session. I Catch Killers LIVE! will present an up close and personal look into the world of the criminal mind and those tasked with bringing them to justice. Jubelin's gripping, and insightful tour is a must-see! BMEC, Friday, November 25, 7pm. Tickets $89.90. The Untold True Stories VIP Experience - $199.90. Details www.bmec.com.au/whats-on-bmec.html.
Come and join us for the month of November (16, 23, 30) with some great racing culminating in the Bathurst RSL Soldiers Saddle Heats run on Wednesday, November 30. We always have the bistro open at our meetings from 6pm, so that you can enjoy great food and beverages. See you trackside.
This mini-exhibition is part of recognising 10 years of passenger train service to the Bathurst community by the Bathurst Bullet. Covering the early years of train services, through the halcyon days of the steam era, touching on services like the XPT and Bathurst Bullet it even looks to the future with the new Regional Rail Fleet. The mini-exhibition is displayed in the library room of the Bathurst Rail Museum which with the adjacent Chifley Gallery has now reopened to the public as part of the free entry area of the Museum. The exhibition runs through to the end of January 2023. Tickets are $7-$15, call 6338 2850.
Built by the Reverend Thomas Sharpe in 1845, soon after land became available in the Bathurst area, Miss Traill's House and Garden is named after Ida Traill, a socially prominent, independently wealthy resident, who lived in this pretty Colonial Georgian bungalow from 1931, until her death at 87, in 1976. The home was bequeathed to the National Trust and is today an elegant house museum containing Ida Traille's significant collection of artifacts including furniture, intriguing horseracing memorabilia, paintings and ceramics - all linked to Miss Traill and her ancestors and the early history of Bathurst. Open November 13, 3pm. Tickets $8-$25 at www.eventbrite.com.au/e/miss-traills-house-general-entry-tickets-198195797967.
Relax and enjoy the beautiful cool climate vineyards of the region. This all inclusive day tour includes your knowledgeable driver/guide, tastings at Winburndale Wines , Renzaglia Wines, lunch at the O'Connell Avenue Cafe & Store and more delicious tastings at Bathurst Grange Distillery. Places limited, advance bookings only at bookings@bathursttours.com.au. $189pp. Departs from Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, 1 Kendall Avenue.
This exhibition celebrates local community groups through the crafting of tea cosies, and is hosted at the Chifley Home and Education Centre to promote community awareness and engagement with the museum, and the recognition of community groups and services. To commemorate the work of Elizabeth Chifley, the exhibition runs until November 30. A people's choice award runs throughout the exhibition with a Buy Local gift voucher of $100 for the organisation's tea cosy that receives the most votes.
Ever wanted a pet dinosaur? The Australian Fossil and Mineral Museum's latest exhibition is a dinosaur pet shop with answers to all the important concerns. Like what would it eat? How big will it be? What shelter will it need? Keeping a ferocious T. rex or an enormous Diplodocus in your backyard might be a bit much - what would the neighbours think? The Dino-store is on display at the Museum, 224 Howick Street, daily (except Wednesdays) from 9am until 4.30pm, until January 31.
In 2022, artists from across the Central West have been asked to use the CD as a jumping off point and inspiration for new work. This unique opportunity for regional visual artists to create artworks in response to regional music has been a labour of love for Arts OutWest. While the World Waits exhibition is curated with 20 selected artists responding to one or more tracks, title or words on the album. It is at Platform Arts Hub until November 25. The exhibition will showcase work from across all mediums. It will travel for 12 months to galleries and venues across Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Regional, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.
Rosebank Art Gallery in Millthorpe, will host a month-long free art exhibition A Bakers Dozen. It includes drawings, paintings, ceramics and photography. Until November 13. Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm.
The Blayney Rotary Market is located at Carrington Park and is held on the third Sunday of every month from 8:30am to noon. Stalls feature everything from seasonal fruit, veggies, meats, cheeses and eggs, to plants, clothing, cosmetics, jewellery, crafts and preloved goods.
Blayney Shire Council is bringing Australia's biggest community and sustainability event, Garage Sale Trail, to the local area over two big weekends - November 12-13, and 19-20. These jam-packed weekends of garage sales is a great way to declutter, fundraise and meet your neighbours. Sellers in 2018 made an average of $309 at their garage sale and met 46 new connections in their community. Households, schools, community groups and local businesses are invited to host a sale or shop the Trail. For shoppers, Garage Sale Trail is a great opportunity to pick up a bargain and find something unique, all while doing your bit for the environment. Register your sale or search a local map of garage sales in the area at https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/.
The Cowra Japanese Garden covers five hectares - the largest in the southern hemisphere! It was built here because of Cowra's special significance to the Japanese. The unique relationship of Cowra and Japan originated on a cold night in August 1944, when more than a thousand Japanese prisoners of war broke out of the prison camp. The 231 Japanese soldiers who died in the escape were buried nearby and local members of the RSL tended their graves. As mutual respect grew over the years between Japan and the citizens of Cowra, the idea of a garden arose. The Cowra Japanese Garden & Cultural Centre is open every day except Christmas Day. In spring it is open 8.30am-5pm daily. Adults - $18, Seniors - $15, Students - $15, Children (5-12 years) - $9.
There will be an art show at St Thomas Church, 3870 Beaconsfield Road, on November 12 and 13. Opening times are from 10am to 3pm, and entry is by gold coin donation, with proceeds aiding the restoration of the 1866 historic church. Selected artworks will be on sale. The exhibits will include ceramics, paintings, sculpture, photography and more.
The Rockley Sports Ground in Budden Street, Rockley, will host the monthly Artisans' Markets on Sunday, November 13. On the same weekend, the Rockley Gardens and Arts Festival will happen in gardens across the town, with a program of activities including music in the gardens, floral displays, horticultural talks, wine tasting and good food and beverages. A special exhibition of glass art will form part of the festival to celebrate the International Year of Glass. Tickets at https://rockleygardensandart.weebly.com/.
Come along to a lunch meeting where people of faith (or anyone else - everyone is welcome) can get together and meet others from different churches or beliefs. The next meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, November 16, in the Uniting Church hall at 62 Oberon Street.
As part of the Oberon Outdoor Festival there will be a heritage tour around Black Springs on Saturday, November 19. The event will start at the Visitor Information Centre in Ross Street at 9am, with a bus to take everyone on the tour. The trip includes a barbecue lunch at the Black Springs Hall. More details are available and tickets can be booked at the VIC or visitoberon.com.
There will be a free skateboard school at the Oberon Skatepark in Dudley Street between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, November 19. Another part of the Oberon Outdoor Festival, the day will be run by Totem who specialise in skateboard training. Professional boards and safety equipment will be provided or you can bring your own gear. Register for the day at www.eventbrite.com.au. More details available from the Oberon Visitor Information Centre or visitoberon.com.
Another activity in Oberon's Outdoor Festival is stargazing at the Reef Reserve between 8pm and 9.30pm on Saturday, November 19. There will be an astrophysicist there to point the telescopes in the right direction and explain what you see. Bookings are essential at bluemountainsstargazing.com.au/oberon-stargazing.
As part of the Oberon Outdoor Festival, on Saturday, November 19, between 8.30am and 11am, there will be a display of cars at the Oberon Station. The station and surrounds will be open for inspection between 10am and 3pm. This replaces the open day that would usually occur on the first Saturday of the month.
Oberon has a long history and some of it has been collected in the museum at the corner of Lowes Mount Road and Scotia Avenue. As well as artifacts and photographs from Oberon's past, the museum has a 3D model of what the town looked like in the 1930s. Of particular interest is the recently opened Forest and Timber display which tells the story of the local timber industry. The museum is open every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 2.30pm and admission is $5 or $12 for a family.
Saturday December , will see local produce and products on sale at the monthly Farmers Market. Located at the Oberon Showground, the event features stalls from local businesses where you can buy plants, food, craft items and lots of other surprises. Buy a coffee or a snack, meet your neighbours from around the Oberon community and support your local small and micro businesses. The markets are on the first Saturday of every month.
Keeping good records is essential for any business and Rural Financial Counselling Service will be holding a free workshop from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Oberon RSL on November 10. At the Record Keeping Tips Workshop, participants will learn how keeping accurate business records can improve business outcomes and also gain a better understanding of tax requirements and how the use of accounting software systems can benefit the business. For more information contact Elise Hawthorn on 0429 377 969.
Nobody seems to want to talk about mental illness. As an example, we hear a lot about road fatalities but suicide takes many more lives each year and is almost a taboo topic. Walk and Talk is a way of raising awareness of this serious social problem and gives everyone a chance to talk about it in a friendly and non-threatening atmosphere and to hear other people's stories. Look for the yellow t-shirts at the Oberon Common at 1pm on Saturday, December 10. Free, no registration required.
The Y NSW Six Week Challenge up until December 3, aims to get for both Oberon gym members and non-members to participate in a choreographed six-week program to improve their health and fitness. The program includes training programs (with beginner, intermediate and advanced options) and also recipes and education about nutrition. Entries can be made at https://www.ymcansw.org.au/promotion/Y-6WC/.
Forbes RSL Sub Branch invites community members to gather at the Cenotaph from 10.30am for the Remembrance Day service. The service will conclude with silence at 11am.
The Rotary Ipomoea Markets return Saturday, November 12, to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm.
St Laurence's is hosting its annual fete from 5pm to 7.30pm on Friday, November 18, with fun for the whole family. There'll be a fun alley, chocolate wheel, craft stall, balloons and bubbles, cake stall, crazy cups and much more. Put it in your diary!
The Forbes Public School fete makes a return! All are welcome to join us for a fun afternoon of games, donuts, popcorn, cake and plant stalls, BBQ, show bags, major raffle and much much more. It's on from 5pm to 8pm at the school.
Rescheduled to 10am to 2pm at Lions Park on November 26, with Forbes Shire Council and the Forbes Youth Action Team.
The Community Art Exhibition 'Best in Show' is on display in the Coventry Room at the Parkes Library and Cultural Centre. The theme is animals and pets.
Held in the CWA rooms from 11am, at 48 Market Street each first Friday of the month. Upcoming dates for the Mudgee CWA Day Branch meetings: December 2. Visitors and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Genevieve on 0411 574 611.
