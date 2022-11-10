Daily Liberal
November 10 2022 - 5:15pm
DUBBO

Master illusionist Cosentino.
  • Due to ongoing flood emergencies, please check with organisers and venues for updates.

​Cosentino

Deception

Join Cosentino as he performs death-defying escapes that will thrill your senses, mind-boggling stage illusions and cutting-edge street magic that twists your view of reality.His trademark blend of dance and magic with a touch of hilarious audience participation will take you on a journey that will captivate fans, new and old, until the very last mind-bending moment. Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, Wednesday, November 16, 7.30pm. All Tickets $84.50 at drtcc.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/54521

