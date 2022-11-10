When Carl was a small boy at school, he asked the teacher how Ants feel. He never got an answer all those years ago, but he still wants to know. Voted number one comedian two years running, come along and see Carl's brand new show. A night where he ponders things we all think about but never mention. Things like plastic bags, peanut butter and the possible emotions of an ant. There is no point to this show other than to make you laugh as much as possible. Funny stories from a bloke with a funny head. Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, Tuesday, November 15, 8pm. Tickets $79.90 at www.bmec.com.au/whats-on-bmec.html.