Wellington Riverside Caravan Park will soon have nearly double the units after a recent development application was approved by Dubbo Regional Council.
The park will go from 35 sites to 68 after an application to add the already existing manufactured housing estate to the complex was approved.
Park co-owner Matt Elliott explained to the Daily Liberal exactly what the application was for.
"In the past, there was a DA approved for a caravan park and also one approved for a manufactured housing estate," he said.
"Basically what this does is combine the two together and does away with a dedicated manufacturing housing estate."
The redevelopment does not require any construction, instead, the park will use the existing facilities.
Mr Elliott said the park has already looked at ways to use the sites, looking at a range of different ideas.
"Instead of having to put in manufactured houses, we can utilise the additional sites in a way which suits us better," he said.
"The number of sites, realistically, hasn't changed. We were 35 (sites), and there were 33 lots approved for manufactured housing.
"We decided not to do the manufactured housing estate and are going to combine all the lots.
"From there we will get them designated for long-term sites and what we want to do with them."
A vital part of the Mitchell Highway, Wellington is often busy with travellers due to the town's attractions like the Caves and Burrendong Dam.
Mr Elliott admitted business has had it's ups-and-downs over recent times, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods across the state.
"To be honest at the moment it's a little bit hit and misses," he said.
"There have been a few things that have kept us busy over time, the solar farm near the jail and wind farm have kept us busy.
"As well as the other solar farm on the other side, now that we've got this sorted we can look at whether we put more cabins in or open it up for more caravans."
Being located on the banks of the Macquarie River, Mr Elliott believes the business was fortunate to be more affected by the flooding in Wellington, which saw several roads covered in water.
"We are pretty lucky, I think the river height got up to about seven metres, it's got to get to around 12 metres to get to us," he said.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
