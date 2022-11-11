The big issues facing farmers on how they can produce food while mindful of the legislated zero carbon emission target by 2050 will be put out online in a no-holds barred discussion that could outpace Twitter.
The online chat on theagtoolshed.org.au is in its finishing stages, with IT staff designing the global social media reach, but the initiator, Narromine farmer and grazier Bruce Maynard said it is a discussion people from all walks of life could be part of to find ways to "realistic farming".
"All and everybody will have a stake in this discussion because we all have to eat so we are all involved and we must not ignore the science of what is happening," Mr Maynard said.
Mr Maynard created the idea, as part of his role as this year's winner of the Bob Hawke Landcare Award, to assist in ventilating the crucial issues facing Australian farmers who are among the largest food producers in world trade.
"To extend and spread that knowledge is part of the prize, and it's providing more resources for people to access a range of topics [concerning agriculture and environment].
"There are many ways of farming and approaching ecology, different ways to do things that people can self-choose.
"We must not push ideas on people but make available old and new tools which people can benefit from, and what can work for them.
"Some things we do on our farms could have impacts a long way away from our farms so we have to be responsible and recognise that when science identifies [a problem], then we must address that.
"But we must not take position instantly either positively or negatively, we need to constantly explore and get creative to find solutions to our challenges."
Mr Maynard said his invention of the No Kill Cropping system in farming, one of the credentials that catapulted him to win the prestigious award, will be among his contribution in the online discussion that other farmers and agriculture or environment experts can scrutinise.
Mr Maynard's system is demonstrated on his Willydah property in Narromine which allows for grazing and growing crops simultaneously in the same patch of land, showing that animals are less stressed in their natural environment, by applying his method of handling livestock behaviour.
Agriculture and environment experts and researchers have hailed his revolutionary technique in regenerating farmlands like Willydah which has 200,000 trees and 350,000 shrubs planted for sustainable land management.
"I've spent over 25 years traveling around Australia and internationally to assist in finding possibilities of doing things that cover cropping and livestock, it's a bit like farming with a hand in the glove.
"Its trying to expand the ecology and biology of producing food, if we can still produce and have more nature [around us] that we can all benefit from both individually as well as a bigger group of people."
Mr Maynard said he will be launching the online discussion in the first week of 2023 and they now look forward to interacting with anyone who has an interest in agriculture and ideas on reducing the country's carbon emission to get to net zero.
The non-government organisation, Soils for Life is currently in discussion with Mr Maynard, and he will also be meeting officials of the Department of Agriculture on his project to ignite fruitful discussions around zero carbon emission by 2050 in Australia.
"I very much sit in the centre of this [question on methane emissions from livestock]. We can't deny the science of what is happening [with our environment] but animals are a tool for us to use across the landscape.
"We consume their products so they are part of the big picture...We can grow animals and use a lot of fossil fuel to feed and care for them or use them as a tool to keep more vegetation, grassland, and woodlands going.
"They can be a tool for good or bad and we need to sit in the middle, operate in the middle and still produce food.
"We must make sure that emissions are counted by having more plant growths than the animals are emitting from their digestive system."
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
