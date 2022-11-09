Daily Liberal
NSW Police Commander praises 'superhuman' effort in trying to save Cowra toddler following dog attack

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated November 9 2022 - 11:59am, first published 11:53am
POLICE have spoken of the "superhuman efforts" by medical staff and police to save the life of a two-year-old Cowra toddler, who subsequently died following a dog attack in the town on Tuesday.

