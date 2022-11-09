Dubbo Regional Council [DRC] is one of NSWs first council's to participate in asbestos identification training.
With builders who may come into contact with asbestos DRC wanted to make sure their employees were staying as safe as possible.
Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral fibre which was heavily used in Australian houses for insulation and fire-retardation until the mid-1980s.
In 2003 asbestos use was banned in Australia but it's estimated around one-third of homes in Australia still contain asbestos products.
Exposure to asbestos has been heightened this year with the state experiencing its wettest year on record; as flood waters rise, asbestos that may have been poorly disposed of or buried can rise to the surface.
If exposed to asbestos it can lead to cancer, mesothelioma, which is a fatal disease. Even if caught early, mesothelioma is currently not curable.
Coates, a equipment hire and solutions provider, recently partnered with Local Government NSW to provide asbestos identification training to local government officers across the state.
Coates Training is a registered training organisation (RTO) and developed the one-day course in collaboration with Local Government NSW to train local government officers who, during the course of their work, may come into contact with asbestos related products.
This course is funded under NSW JobTrainer program with enrolments closing on December 31, 2022.
"Asbestos exposure remains an issue for all Australians, and the safety of our residents and our first-line local government officers is paramount," Local Government NSW President, councillor Darriea Turley said.
"Importantly, this course can help council workers to properly and safely identify asbestos, the level of risk it poses to residents and other workers if it is identified on a site, and how to report it to the right people to ensure it is disposed of correctly."
The course - restricted to local government officers - will help council workers across the state properly differentiate between the different kinds of asbestos, how to safely approach asbestos, and take steps to manage that asbestos safely.
Coates Training conducts the courses in-person and has already delivered training in Lismore, Ballina, Cooma, Albury, Coffs Harbour, Orange and Dubbo, among others.
"Many thanks to Coates for the extensive training of our workers in the associated hazards and safe handling techniques for asbestos-related work," Roland Mann, WHS Specialist at Campbelltown City Council said.
"We found the trainers to be thoroughly experienced and knowledgeable and would recommend this training for any organisation that may come across asbestos in their work."
There are three main types of asbestos: blue asbestos, brown asbestos and white asbestos.
The one-day course helps trainees properly identify upon safe inspection the category of asbestos, as well as how each type needs to be handled and disposed of, the type of personal protective equipment (PPE) required and other related insights required to keep NSW residents and government officials safe from exposure.
"This one-day training course aims to equip local government officers across the state with the basics so that they can quickly determine the safest course of action when they're called out to an inspection or identify asbestos in waste materials and landfill," Paul McDonough, RTO Manager, Coates said.
While completion of the course will not infer qualifications that can lead to licensed asbestos removal work, it will provide those deemed competent with the following units of competency in Conduct waste assessments, Conduct local risk control and Work safely and follow WHS policies and procedures.
SafeWork NSW and the NSW Asbestos Coordination Committee Working Group reviewed the course as being suitable for persons who may be required to identify the different types of asbestos, understand the risks associated with each, and ensure asbestos is handled in accordance with WHS policies and procedures.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport.
