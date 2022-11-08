Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport

RSL Whitney Cup premiers CYMS one of five Dubbo sides to contest Western Zone club knockout

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:47pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Knaggs (centre) and his CYMS side will be one of five teams from Dubbo to contest a Western Zone club knockout early next year. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Ben Knaggs knows what it feels like to win an RSL Whitney Cup premiership and the CYMS captain now wants to experience Western Zone club knockout glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.