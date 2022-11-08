Take the example of the 52 blocks of land that we just put up for sale at Keswick Estate. With a volatile market, we tried an auction process. Never tried before by Council on this scale. We only sold 12 of 52. Councillors always knew it was a risk but were happy to try something different. In our current road situation, different avenues are being explored to bring forward funding with a deed of agreement with developers. Never tried before. Our Community Leaders' Breakfasts are unique across the land and many people are looking on with interest to see how our 3D printing is going to play out. Even the weekly podcast (Mayoral Memo) is something that I can't find is done anywhere else in the nation. Some ideas may be less than successful while others may be copied across the country but I can guarantee that we will keep trying to help improve outcomes in our community.