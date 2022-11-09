Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Zakk Whelan, 18, fronts court after engaging in two separate public fights

By Court Reporter
November 9 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverdale Shopping Centre on Dubbo's Macquarie Street. Picture by Bageshri Savyasachi

A teenager who tried to incite violence on two separate occasions in public has been placed on a good behaviour bond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.