A teenager who tried to incite violence on two separate occasions in public has been placed on a good behaviour bond.
Zakk Whelan, 18, of Cobbity Avenue, Dubbo, fronted court on November 2 where he pleaded guilty to affray and behaving offensively in public.
In the first incident Whelan was at the tobacconist at Riverdale Shopping Centre at 4.48pm on July 12 of this year when he saw a group of people, court documents reveal.
"Do you have a staring problem?" a member of the group asked Whelan.
After a verbal argument took place, Whelan told the group "I'm gonna skank yas".
He then followed them outside and approached them in a threatening manner.
Whelan and a member of the group began to throw punches at each other, while a number of bystanders tried to intervene and stop them.
Police said they arrived on scene a short time later and arrested Whelan, who was then taken to Dubbo Police Station. While in police custody, Whelan told officers one of the members of the group had "staunched" him first.
On a second, separate occasion, Whelan was part of a group of 20 individuals who were arguing in the middle of Church Street at 11.25pm on October 22 this year.
Police said they were patrolling the area when they saw the group and feared an assault would take place.
Police approached them to try and quell the situation when officers turned around and saw Whelan "shaping up" to another person. Police officers grabbed him and took him to the ground in an attempt to reduce the risk of an assault to police.
Whilst on the ground, Whelan tried to break the police hold before he was eventually handcuffed and taken to Dubbo Police Station, where he remained overnight.
During sentencing, Whelan's lawyer, Lucy Maher, told the court her client was dealing with complex mental health problems, which included ADHD and cognitive impairment.
Ms Maher said Whelan would look to gain employment and undertake intervention programs following his sentence.
Whelan was convicted and placed on a six-month good behaviour bond with the condition he not commit any offences and attend court if required during that period.
