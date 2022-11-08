Australia's violin virtuoso Kristian Winther and global sensation Signum Saxophone Quartet, popularly known as 'the Beatles of classical music', wowed the audience in a performance at the Macquarie Conservatorium on the weekend.
Musica Viva and Create NSW brought Signum from Europe to perform across capital cities, stopping in Dubbo for their only regional concert.
Bach's Italian Concerto, Gershwin's Three Preludes, and the exciting Symphonic Dances from West Side Story by Bernstein were featured performances at the concert.
Signum's main program included a unique number of Kurt Weill's Violin Concerto arranged by composer Jessica Wells and performed with Mr Winther.
READ ALSO:
"[It was] a full house, a great success, they had an exciting program that had the audience rapt," conservatorium director Vivienne Winther said.
Signum's Dubbo concert was their first appearance in Australia before they set off on a tour of the capital cities.
These brilliant musicians also found time to hold a masterclass with local young saxophone players as part of the conservatorium's final program for the year.
Expect more of these events with visiting musicians planned for next year, Ms Winther said.
For upcoming Macquarie Conservatorium performances, visit their website.
If you enjoy music or play an instrument, the conservatorium's specialist music teachers offer musical tuition for youths and adults in the Dubbo region.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.