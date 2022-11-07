Courses cover age old issues of health and wellbeing Advertising Feature

Drawing on expertise from industry experts, Ageing Well covers everything from staying connected to your community to why mental health matters.

Wondering how you can stay socially connected as you age? Or how you might be able to stay physically fit when your body tells you otherwise? Perhaps you are wondering how to access government funding for a home care package.

Drawing on expertise from industry experts, Ageing Well covers everything from staying connected to your community, diet and exercise, to why mental health matters as we age. By attending you'll receive practical advice and support to help you navigate ageing, along with information about the services available to you.

Ageing Well is located at St Brigid's Church, 198 Brisbane Street, Dubbo and is on Tuesdays, November 15 to December 13, from 10.30am until 11.30am.

Included with each Ageing Well masterclass is a morning tea, so you can gather with like-minded individuals who want to connect socially and age gracefully, just like you.

Each week will be a different topic. You can choose which weeks you'd like to come, though we recommend coming to all five, so you get the most out of the series!

Masterclass 1 - Social Connection

Explore the importance of social connections and ways to improve social connection, mental illness in later life, and the five ways to wellbeing.

Masterclass 2 - Navigating Aged Care

With such a large range of options for your aged care needs this masterclass will look at how best to consider which option is best for you.

Masterclass 3 - Physical Wellbeing

Delve into physical exercise, nutrition, fall prevention, health checks, carer fatigue and memory loss.

Masterclass 4 - Financial Planning

Learn how financial experts can help you map out your financial needs in retirement. We'll also look at what to prepare for financially and legally.

Masterclass 5 - Ageing Gracefully

Explore Catholic spirituality of ageing exploring blessings and challenges for a more faith-filled life.

To register for Ageing Well at St Brigid's Church, scan the QR code below or visit webchcs.com/AgeingWell.