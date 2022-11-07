Daily Liberal
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Club Dubbo's Anthony Brown proud of inaugural BCiB International Fours event

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated November 8 2022 - 2:20pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cassandra Millerick (left), Kate Argent-Bowden, Kate Matthews and Chloe Morrison were part of an emerging Australian team which competed at Dubbo. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Event organisers are hoping the Club Dubbo BCiB International Fours can become a staple of the global bowls tour after a hugely successful inaugural event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.