Event organisers are hoping the Club Dubbo BCiB International Fours can become a staple of the global bowls tour after a hugely successful inaugural event.
The $100,000 competition - the richest event of its kind in the world - came to a close on Sunday, with the team of Hayden Bojkowski, Jake Rynne, Josh Davis and Lee Schraner finishing as the champions.
The final was played out in front of one of the best crowds seen at Club Dubbo while the entire three days of competition earned plenty of praise from locals and players from around the country and overseas.
All that meant a huge amount to the club's bowls coordinator, Anthony Brown, who had been eagerly awaiting for the event after it was initially cancelled due to COVID restrictions last year.
"We were pretty amazed we did it," Brown said.
"There was a lot of hard work there from all the volunteers and club staff.
"The quality of bowls was unbelievable and so were some of the shots in the final. They had the crowd on their feet and to have that world-class level of players has never been heard of here.
"It's probably the best field we've had at this club for a long time."
The hope now is the event will become bigger and better in the coming years.
A date for the 2023 edition is already being discussed and there's hope an announcement can be made within the next week.
A move just slightly earlier in the year could be massive for the club as the World Lawn Bowls Championships are being held in Australia next September and there's hope Club Dubbo can be the next stop for the athletes competing there.
There was already a strong international presence this year, with the headliners being the Northern Irish team which featured 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal winners Adam McKeown and Sam Barkley.
Australian greats like Karen Murphy also took part, as did some emerging Australian teams which showcased the next generation of great bowlers from this country.
"Hopefully we'll have a date (for 2023) within in a week. It will be on the advice of Bowls Australia and World Bowls about to when we should have it," Brown said, before speaking about what it would mean to have it as a regular feature event.
"It would be huge. It's what we're hoping for, to be on the world tour and get the best of the best out here.
"All the ones who were here indicated they'd be back. Even the non-Australian players like the Irish guys. They had a great time here."
As much as the competition was a success for the sport of bowls, it was also a triumph for Club Dubbo.
Brown said the goal of everyone involved in events is to make sure people leave the club or leave Dubbo in high spirits, and that was the case after the recent three days of elite competition.
From the committee down to the volunteers who would pick up a bit of rubbish in between matches, Brown said they all did their bit to make the BCiB International Fours an event to remember.
"It was unbelievable. I'm so proud to be a part of this club," Brown said.
Everyone did their bit to make it a success. From the greenkeepers through to the bar and bistro and then the cleaners and all the volunteers."
There's little rest for Brown and his team as the number two state pennants competition will be held at the club from November 18-20.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
