Without funding injection from the federal government, an aged care facility in Dubbo struggle to honour an agreement to increase wages if it were to go ahead.
Following the Fair Work Commission's decision last week to increase to 15 per cent the wages of lowest paid nursing staff in aged care facilities, Orana Gardens chief executive officer Clint Grose said they would require government funding to implement it.
"The 15 percent wage increase may seem like a drop in the ocean, but we haven't gone through it because it's still under discussion.
"We'd like to see a bigger pay rise to attract more employees, but we can't afford that either.
"We are lucky to have a retirement village that helps us [with operational expenses], but across industries in Australia, we are struggling.
"Particularly in rural areas, we can't increase wages without funding from the government."
Orana Gardens is the only not-for-profit aged care facility in the central west with 120 residents in its aged care facility in Dubbo, Mr Grose said.
Mr Grose said their current staffing is adequate with 180 full-time and part-time staff but their casual pool needs staff to replace those on annual leaves or if they are sick.
A full-time registered nurse is on duty 24 hours at the facility.
The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation has welcomed the umpire's 15 per cent interim pay increase for underpaid aged care nurses and care workers.
But they will push for 25 per cent increase in minimum wages across the board for all aged care workers in the next round of discussions because they are among the lowest paid workers, ANMF assistant federal secretary Lori-Anne Sharp said.
"The tide is turning but there is still much work to be done....While the ANMF had sought a 25 per cent increase to minimum rates, this interim increase now paves the way for us to keep advocating to get the very best wages aged care workers deserve," Ms Sharp said.
Mr Grose said pending the second and third rounds of discussions with unions representing the aged care workers, the 15 per cent wage increase may not take effect until next year.
Elizabeth began her news reporting days at Western Sydney before joining the Daily Liberal's Dubbo NSW newsroom.
