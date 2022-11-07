Social photos from Arj Barker Comes Clean at the Dubbo Regional Theatre, Cars and Coffee and the National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout are featured in this week's out and about gallery.
Arj Barker Comes Clean was held on Friday, October 28 with photos contributed by the Dubbo Regional Theatre. Surprise support act was Clint Paddison, a well-known Australian stand-up comedian who comes from Peak Hill.
The National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout at Dubbo has come and gone for another year with teams displaying great skill and sportsmanship across the weekend at Katrina Gibbs Ovals, while the monthly Cars and Coffee event was held on Sunday morning with a big crowd once again enjoying the classics on show.
