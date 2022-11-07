Welcome to the Brett Paul show.
The Rugby veteran showcased his class again on Saturday to produce what will arguably be the best individual all-round performance this season.
Paul made an unbeaten century and took five wickets to help his Rugby side to a first win of the season.
Elsewhere, the Newtown Tigers, Macquarie White and Rhinos all won again to remain unbeaten after three games.
Here's the standouts of the round.
One of the easiest choices we'll have to make all season. Opening bat Paul made the Newtown Strikers regret their choice to bowl first by making 108 not out from 128 balls.
His effort led Rugby to 4/168 from its 40 overs and he wasn't done yet.
The Strikers began the chase well but when Paul was thrown the ball everything changed. He took 5/33 from eight overs to help restrict the Strikers to 9/160 from 40 overs in an entertaining contest.
Harwinder Singh did all he could for the Newtown Kings on Saturday but it wasn't enough in the club derby battle with the Newtown Tigers.
Singh made 63 from 62 balls at the top of the order and got his side off to a strong start. Unfortunately, there wasn't a whole lot of support and the next best score for his side was just 27.
The total of 194 wasn't enough against a Tigers side which will have players feature elsewhere here.
And here's the first of the Newtown Tigers to feature in this team. After the Kings posted 194 in the all-Newtown clash, McMullen helped set the tone early in the chase.
McMullen acted as the backbone in the run chase and finished with a crucial 74 from 91 balls, an innings which also included 12 boundaries and a six.
Thapa is back for his second appearance in our TOTW this season. On Saturday he was back up the order and made the chance count, hitting 58 for the Newtown Strikers.
While it was a handy effort, it was somewhat lost as he was playing against a Rugby side which was being led by a stellar showing from Brett Paul.
As well as his runs, Thapa also took 0/28 from six overs in one of the more economical bowling displays of the match.
This side is being dominated by Newtown players but Allen is as deserving as any of them. A long-time reliable Kelly Cup performer, Allen was in a rush while batting on Saturday.
Chasing the Newtown Kings' total of 194, Allen came to the crease at number four and blasted 63 not out from just 39 balls.
His knock included 10 fours and two sixes and helped his side record their third straight win in 33 overs.
The Macquarie White captain stood up when required on Saturday to help his side remain unbeaten.
Chasing just 109 for victory over Colts, Macquarie White were in serious trouble when Wallace came to the crease at 4/36.
But unfazed by the situation, Wallace whacked 41 from 34 balls to get his side back on track.
His match-winning knock followed his effort with the ball, which resulted in the figures of 1/10 from six overs.
Early on in Saturday's CYMS derby clash it appeared Green was on its way to victory.
No player in the CYMS White top six managed to reach even 20 but Taylor combined with Izac Hughes to get their side back on track.
Hughes made 40 but Taylor went that bit better, reaching his half century and finishing with 51 from 56 balls to get CYMS White to 192.
That proved more than enough as an under strength Green side was knocked over for 68.
One of the main reasons the aforementioned CYMS Green was bowled out so cheaply was because of Neill's performance with the ball.
For the second successive week, the CYMS White captain starred with ball and hand. After 5/13 seven days earlier, Neill bagged 5/36 from seven overs with the new ball on Saturday.
Narromine's third grade side didn't have much to cheer about on Saturday but McIntyre produced a neat all-round performance that was enough to get into our team.
While everyone around him crumbled, McIntyre made a steady 31. He was the only Narromine player to make double figures in a total of 68.
Newtown Rhinos were always favoured for the win but McIntyre and the Narromine bowlers made them work. Seven wickets were lost before the target was reached and McIntyre finished with 2/5 from three overs.
George produced a classic opening bowler's performance on Saturday. Do the job with the new ball and remove each of the opposition opening bats before returning late and knocking over the tail.
George finished with 4/22 from 7.1 overs as South Dubbo was rolled for 108. Macquarie Blue went on to score a second win of the season with relative ease after an impressive effort with the ball.
The above George wasn't the only Macquarie Blue bowler to do the job on Saturday. After George struck with the new ball, Thanippulige took over and worked his way through the middle order.
Thanippulige produced an eye-catching performance, taking 4/17 and bowling two maidens in his eight-over spell.
He then got to enjoy the afternoon with his feet up as Macquarie Blue scored a comfortable six-wicket win over South Dubbo.
