A Magiz Zariz won the QUBE Logistics Cotton Cup at Warren on Sunday

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated November 7 2022 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
Brett Robb's A Magic Zariz, pictured previously at Dubbo won the Cotton Cup at Warren on Sunday. Picture by Belinda Soole

He's been a reliable runner for Brett Robb over several years now and A Magic Zariz produced another fine performance on Sunday to take out the Cotton Cup at Warren.

