He's been a reliable runner for Brett Robb over several years now and A Magic Zariz produced another fine performance on Sunday to take out the Cotton Cup at Warren.
The gelding found form late in the QUBE Logistics Cotton Cup (1600m) to win by more than a length ahead of Great Buy and All Words, with the three horses all trained by Robb.
An experienced runner at 10 years old, A Magic Zariz is one runner Brett Robb told Sky Thoroughbred Central he believes is one of a kind
"He's a good old horse, I don't think I'll ever get one like him," he said.
"The way he carries weight and day after day comes out and tries, he's an old ripper."
The victory was the gelding's 15th for his career and Robb believes the feat is something which won't be replicated anytime soon by a country-trained horse.
"Definitely not, being 10-year-old but the way he goes about his trackwork you would think he is two," he said.
"He's still a happy horse and is probably the happiest horse in my stable."
Jockey Shayleigh Inglese and A Magic Zariz ($8) got out of barrier one strongly as they sat along the rail while Great Buy ($4.80) lead the pack.
Great Buy did his best to put some distance on the rest of the field but the lead narrowed as they headed onto the straight.
Staying along the rail, A Magic Zariz soon found his footing and flew past his stablemate to take the win.
Great Buy capped off what was a solid run with a second-place finish while All Words ($6) hit the line well to take third.
Also speaking to Sky Thoroughbred Central, Ingelse admitted she was just happy to Robb had enough belief in her to give a crack on one of his horses.
"I've been watching go around and I've been pestering Brett Robb for a ride for quite a while now," he said.
"I know he has his own apprentice but this one popped up and I thought it would be the last one he would put me on.
"He has quite a few runners today (Sunday), I really appreciate the opportunity.
"That horse did everything right today."
Sunday's win was the first for the gelding since the Black Nugget Cup and Inglese said there were a few concerns about carrying 63kgs prior to the race.
"We were a bit worried about the big weight and the mile but I didn't really have too many doubts," he said.
"Obviously his other horse (Great Buy) set up the pace quite nicely and they were coming into the middle of the track.
"He is a horse that likes plenty of open air and he got that today."
Earlier in the day, Robb's Morgenstern was too good in the B & B Brouff Earthmoving Warren Jockey Club Sprint (1000m).
Morgenstern ($2.80) looked like a strong chance heading into the race and proved way too good, winning narrowly ahead of Cody Morgan's Seguso ($3.30).
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
