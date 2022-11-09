The National Indigenous Touch Football Knockout at Dubbo has come and gone with teams displaying great skill and sportsmanship across the weekend at Katrina Gibbs Ovals.
Castlereagh All Blacks were too good in the Cup Final, defeating Newcastle Yowies 6-4 to take out the title.
Orange United and Wiradjuri Dreaming also won their respective finals on Sunday.
The event was a wonderful opportunity for the teams not only play some high level football but represent their culture as well.
The event was run by Dean and David Peachey, with resounding success as teams from all over the country travelled to Dubbo to play.
The weekend's competition was the fourth time the knockout has been played in Dubbo but it hasn't been held since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 20 teams were in action across the mixed opens, under 16s and 12s divisions.
Teams were also allowed a specific amount of non-Indigenous players to participate during the matches.
