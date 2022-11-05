Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News

Flooding recedes as clean-up begins

By Cassandra Morgan, Peter Bodkin
Updated November 6 2022 - 10:16am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents in flood-affected NSW communities are slowly returning to assess the damage as waters peak in several inland towns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.