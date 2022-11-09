Ken Madden has been fixing washing machines, dish washers and other appliances for 48 years on and off and has seen many changes in the industry over the years, but now it's time for Mr Madden to hang up the tools as he enters retirement.
"From manual to electronic, to nothing being made in Australia, I've seen the good and the bad," the owner of Ken Madden Washer Service said.
It was a stroke of luck that landed Mr Madden in the Washer Service business all those years ago.
"A friend of mine was doing it and he said there was a vacancy and I got into doing it that way," he said.
As for why he stayed doing it for so long, Mr Madden was blunt.
"I just stuck it out," he said.
Mr Madden said he remembered the first job he ever did all those years ago; installing an Australian Whirlpool washing machine.
"I'll probably remember the last one I do too," he said.
Friday, November 4 was Mr Madden's official last day on the job, but feeling generous he reached out to his last minute clients.
"I have told everyone that if I have parts I'll still come and finish jobs off," he said.
Mr Madden decided to open his own business because the one he was working for was closing down and he wanted to continue to service the community.
"My business has definitely been popular for me, and I get to meet incredible people, so that side of things have been really good," he said.
Unfortunately, not many young people have been picking up the trade.
"There used to be five of us that did it but now I'm not sure who's doing it, probably one or two. We are all getting old, that's the trouble," he said.
Mr Madden explained that it wasn't an easy trade to learn.
"For instance Macquarie Appliances does fridges as well, but I never went into fridges. There was a fella who came and wanted to do fridges with me and he did it for a year or so but he went away and that was the end of that idea," he said.
In a letter to customers, Mr Madden said they would be taking a "well earned" and "extended break" in preparation for their retirement.
"I'm not too sure what we will get up to but we will probably be in Dubbo for a while," he told the Daily Liberal.
The popular tradesmen said he had no plans to sell the business but there was potential for his son to reopen it in the future.
Mr Madden said a lot of people have helped him out over the years, from his very first boss to the very last.
But he had a special message to his customers.
"We would like to take the opportunity to thank all our valued customers for their continued support over the years, it has been an absolute pleasure being able to do business with you," he said.
When told that his customers would miss seeing him around town in his red van, Mr Madden only had one response.
"It's a possibility they could miss me because I'm cheap," he said jokingly.
