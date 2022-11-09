Daily Liberal
Ken Madden Washer Service is no longer as Ken Madden hangs up the tools

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:26pm, first published 11:00am
Ken Madden standing in front of his Ken Madden Washing Services van. Picture by Amy McIntyre

Ken Madden has been fixing washing machines, dish washers and other appliances for 48 years on and off and has seen many changes in the industry over the years, but now it's time for Mr Madden to hang up the tools as he enters retirement.

