They've been on the rise for some time now but South Dubbo Hornets skipper Greg Rummans knows his side is starting to show signs of things to come.
Rummans will once again lead the Hornets on Saturday when they take on CYMS Cougars at No.3 Oval in round three of the RSL Whitney Cup.
The Hornets are yet to win a match this season having faced RSL Colts and Newtown respectively, but Rummans knows where the young side has gone wrong.
"It will be a good test for our boys, I'm pretty happy with their approach, they just need to execute," he said.
"They didn't bat so well against Newtown but they were good against RSL.
"Against Newtown, there were a few areas where we let them off even though there were some positive moments.
"That's probably the way our season will go, we will have some positive moments and hopefully we get fewer of those let-offs.
"We just need to execute better."
Over the past few seasons, Souths have opted to blood younger players into first grade and give them opportunities to develop on the run.
One of those young players is Rudy Peet, normally a livewire in the field and attacking pace bowler but Rummans said he will have a new role this weekend, opening the batting.
"He's shown some really good signs with the bat this year," he said.
"He did quite well at the NSW CHS carnival this week, hopefully, he can be a new-age Greg Rummans.
"He's a positive batsman and can run, we are going to give him some opportunities without any expectations.
"That will take some pressure off Hugh (Sienkiewicz) a little bit as well because his bowling is taking strides forward.
"With the bat, he is a bit more comfortable in the middle-order just so he can see what the game needs and play accordingly."
In their loss to Newtown last week, former Western Zone all-rounder James O'Brien made his club debut for Souths and Rummans knows he will work his way into the season.
"He was a little bit rusty with the ball and got a dodgy decision with the bat," he said.
"I don't think he'll bowl much this year, he will probably be more of a batsman.
"Chat wise he was very good, great around the change rooms and awesome with the young players.
"That's what we just need, just a few of those older players who can steer our young guys.
"They are good players but probably don't know it yet."
CYMS will welcome Matt Purse for the clash while Parkes representative player Zac Bayliss is also expected to play alongside his brother, Harry.
Meanwhile, RSL Colts will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season when they face Macquarie at No.2 Oval.
Chris Morton and Greg Buckley have been in fine form throughout the opening two matches with both batters hitting back-to-back half-centuries.
RSL skipper Marty Jeffrey will return to the lineup for Saturday after missing last weekend's win over Rugby, the captain's inclusion will be big for the side with Mitch Bower away.
At No.1 Oval, Rugby's Ben Wheeler will be hoping he can continue his own good form against Newtown.
Wheeler was brilliant last weekend, hitting a century in Rugby's big loss but with the return of Jacob Hill, the side could get an upset win against Newtown.
Mat Skinner returns for a Tigers side who will be looking for their second win of the season.
All matches begin at 1pm.
