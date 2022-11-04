Dubbo Truck Alignment has put in a $1.5 million development application to Dubbo Regional Council to construct a vehicle repair station at 2 Tighe Street.
LED Mechanical, who will share the premises with Dubbo Truck Alignment, also specialises in heavy diesel mechanic work on larger vehicles such as trucks.
The businesses which are currently located in the Yarrandale Road area on separate lots, have made the decision to relocate for better access to services with improved work conditions in a modern facility and economies of scale.
Dubbo Truck Alignment will be operated by three staff members while LED Mechanical will be operated by four employees.
The hours of operation are generally 7am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays, although work is not expected to be carried out on weekends or public holidays.
The site application includes the construction of a new industrial building including a workshop area, office space, amenities and a connected wash bay.
The space will include six individual bays accessed by large roller doors, including a service pit.
A total of 26 car spaces have been provided which includes one accessible car space and hardstand areas for on-site manoeuvrability. Access to the site shall be gained from both Tighe Street, and Allen Road.
The proposed development shall allow B-Double Prime mover vehicles to manoeuvre throughout the site and enter and exit the site in a forward direction.
Landscaping is to be provided along the two street boundaries for improved appearance and to add shade and screening to the car parks, and will include plants such as Hardenbergia violacea 'Happy Wanderer' and Tristaniopsis laurina 'Luscious Water Gum'.
Erosion and sediment control measures will be undertaken to ensure sediment is contained within the site and to protect storm water quality.
Storm water designs include new grated storm water pits located around the site, two grated drains, proposed dish drains and a proposed underground storm water pipe to existing council infrastructure.
The application was submitted on Thursday, October 27 with the official decision still pending.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
