After what seemed like a decade-long wait, the $100,000 BCiB International Fours tournament at Club Dubbo has finally got underway.
The three-day event officially kicked off on Thursday morning and the hundreds of bowlers wasted no time getting stuck in.
Round one of the competition began on Thursday with fours playing until Friday afternoon before the final 24 teams compete on Saturday for a chance at the $30,000 main prize.
Event MC Steve Glasson believes the turn out for the competition has been about as good as was expected.
"It's crazy isn't, the richest tournament in the world," he said.
"You've heard it all before I know but what a great showcase for Dubbo.
"This club is exceptional and world class, there is no doubt about it.
"There is local players but to have internationals like the boys from Ireland and Fiji plus Norfolk Island here (is great).
"We've got future and past champions as well as Commonwealth Games winners."
Round one on Saturday morning showed some interesting results with a few close battles while some players were too good for their opponent.
Mount Lewis' Nathan Wise got his tournament off to a great start defeating Jake Alchin 24-3 after the latter came all the way from Campbelltown.
Aaron Teys recorded the biggest win of round one, defeating David Webb 28-5 in a high-scoring match.
Parkes' David Johnson couldn't get the best of the conditions as he lost 25-7 to Merrylands' Shawn Thompson.
As play continued on Thursday, Glasson believes off the greens, the players will be able to experience the best Dubbo hast to offer.
"There is just an amazing array of people here, it is really incredible," he said.
"It's brilliant not only for the club but the whole community, I'm sure Dubbo will benefit from it through accommodation, resturants and shopping."
With Australian representatives and coaches, along with internationals, Glasson believes the local players won't get to experience anything like the event outside the tournament.
"There are some showcase teams here for sure that are just littered with talent," he said.
"There are a few unknown quantities as well, there are a couple of local teams which is great.
"I think it is a great showcase for the sport.
"If you can get household names in the sport plus people from Narromine or Trangie to play each other, you don't get that much."
Play will continue at Club Dubbo on Friday and Saturday, matches are also being live-streamed via Bowls NSW's Facebook page.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
