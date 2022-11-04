Fair and Safe Together information roadshow in Dubbo

Arm yourself with some valuable information at the NSW Government's Fair and Safe Together roadshow.

This is branded content for NSW Government.

NSW Fair Trading and SafeWork NSW will soon be visiting Dubbo as part of the Fair and Safe Together roadshow.

From November 15 to 17, there will be free presentations, talks and activities in the community for people to learn more about consumer protection and work health and safety for businesses and farms.

The roadshow is responding to the consumer and work safety issues that matter the most in Dubbo. Whether you want to know about buying a used car, how your business can access SafeWork NSW rebates, or how to run an incorporated association, there's a session for just about everyone.

One of the most reported consumer complaints for Dubbo received by NSW Fair Trading is in the automotive category. If you're considering buying a used car, head along to the roadshow to find out about your rights and responsibilities, where to buy a used car, insurance, warranties and finance, contracts, as well as what to do if things go wrong.

There will also be targeted agricultural sessions on how to recognise and manage hazardous manual tasks, including musculoskeletal disorders (MSD), and safety around farm vehicles, along with sessions for licensed motor vehicle repairers and dealers, and disability providers.

A key aim of the roadshow is to showcase to small businesses and priority community groups how valuable NSW Fair Trading and SafeWork NSW can be in assisting both consumers and traders.



The roadshow will also engage with local Aboriginal groups as part for the Aboriginal Community Voice Network.



All events are free and are being held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, 55 Darling Street, Dubbo.

See the full event schedule and how you can book tickets at www.safework.nsw.gov.au/fairandsafe_dubbo or call 02 9566 8782.

