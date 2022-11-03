St Johns junior Isaah Yeo will get another opportunity to play for his country after being picked in the Kangaroos' side for their quarter final against Lebanon.
Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga named a 19-man squad for Australia's quarter-final against Lebanon with Yeo looking likely to start either at lock or off the bench once again.
It is unclear how Meninga will use both Yeo and fellow vice captain Cameron Murray, as both players are play lock for their club sides.
Murray started in Australia's win over Italy but moved to second row once Yeo entered the game, a ploy the Kangaroos coach could use once again or he could opt to start the latter.
Fellow St Johns junior Matt Burton has missed selection but could play a part of later in the tournament should an injury occur.
"All 24 players have been outstanding so far in the tournament," said Meninga told NRL.com.
"It is extremely difficult to leave any player out. We have reached the knockout stages of the tournament and we need to ensure we have consistency in the squad and in the positions.
"Lebanon are a very good side and we expect a strong and creative performance from them."
A win for the Kangaroos would likely set up a match with New Zealand in the semi-finals in two weeks' time.
Australia plays Lebanon at 6am (AEDT) on Saturday.
