Isaah Yeo has been named to play for Australia against Lebanon in the World Cup quarter-finals

By Newsroom
November 3 2022 - 2:00pm
Dubbo's Isaah Yeo will feature in the Kangaroos' side against Lebanon. Picture by James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

St Johns junior Isaah Yeo will get another opportunity to play for his country after being picked in the Kangaroos' side for their quarter final against Lebanon.

