Community to reap the benefits of Dubbo Regional Council's new renewable energy benefit framework

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
Dubbo Regional Council will be implementing a new renewable energy benefit framework.

With three solar farms in Wellington, one would expect the community to be seeing the results, but so far that hasn't been the case.

