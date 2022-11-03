Macquarie captain Myles Smith knows his side has another level they can go to this season and he is hoping it starts on Friday night in the MoneyQuest Megahit.
Smith's side will take on RSL Colts in round one of the competition at No.1 Oval, which will be the first match of the season after two previous fixtures were washed out.
After a win and a loss in their opening two RSL Whitney Cup matches, Smith is hoping Macquarie start to show a few more positive signs.
"We've got a good team there but we are yet to perform," he said.
"We are slowly building, it was a good team effort last week but we just fell short.
"Hopefully we can get this T20 stuff started and the guys can build some confidence."
The T20 format will suit Macquarie's batting lineup with Ricky Medway and the Strachan brother (Ben and Lachlan) naturally aggressive players.
But even in the shortest format, Smith believes doing the basics right will put Macquarie in good stead.
"We've got an aggressive batting line up but we've got to mix it with a bit of smarts," he said.
"Getting singles off the good ball and putting away the bad ones, not trying to smoke every ball.
"We might need to be a bit smarter, someone in the top four has to go on with it this year."
One player who could be one to watch is wicket-keeper Brayth Stevenson, after he has enjoyed a good start to the season with the bat.
Having been lower in the order in past seasons, Smith thinks Stevenson could surprise a few people this year with his batting ability which has always been there.
"He is in good touch, he got a good 20 or 30 not out in the first game," he said.
"He got 40-odd on the weekend, he is looking really good.
"I thought I'd give him a chance to go up a bit higher and he is taken it."
Friday night's match will also be Macquarie's first chance to get a look at RSL, a side who have won both their games to start the season.
When asked what makes RSL Colts so good, Smith believes there are a few factors which leads to them always being near the top of the ladder.
"They've got a lot of experience, when they get bad balls they cash in," he said.
"They run hard between the wickets."
As has been the case in the past, MoneyQuest Megahit matches will go towards the RSL Whitney Cup ladder, something which could be the difference between teams making or missing out on a spot in the finals.
