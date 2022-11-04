Storm water infrastructure will be created when the property situated at 254 to 260 Myall Street, Dubbo is developed.
Dubbo Regional Council accepted the building of a storm water easement over 252 Myall Street at the recent ordinary council meeting on Thursday, October 27.
Council will be the owner of the storm water infrastructure, and the proposed easement will ensure council's interest is noted over the title to 252 Myall Street, Dubbo.
NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC) are planning to develop a section of Myall Street and as part of the development of the LAHC Land, storm water infrastructure will be constructed along the rear of neighbouring 252 Myall Street property.
The infrastructure will become a Council asset, therefore an easement is necessary to protect it.
Deputy mayor Richard Ivey thanked council staff for their report on the storm water easement.
"I am a relative novice in these matters so I want to thank them for explaining it and putting me in a position where I think I can support it," he said.
LAHC's surveyors, Premise, provided the Transfer Granting Easement form and a plan showing the easement to drain water affecting the property for council's consideration.
Once accepted the form will be lodged by LAHC with the New South Wales Land Registry Services (NSWLRS) for registration and thus burden the title to the property.
Discussions with Premise confirmed that even though an easement had yet to be created on title, a Transfer Granting Easement form was technically an appropriate document to create an easement as the area of the easement itself ran parallel to the rear boundary of the property.
Use of the form also bypassed the usual requirement for a deposited plan to be created due to the simplicity of the proposed easement area.
