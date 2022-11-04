Daily Liberal
Dubbo Regional Council votes in favour of storm water drainage at development along Myall Street

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 4 2022 - 12:28pm, first published 11:30am
The Myall Street block which will be developed with a storm water drain. Picture by Belinda Soole

Storm water infrastructure will be created when the property situated at 254 to 260 Myall Street, Dubbo is developed.

