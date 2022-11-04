Dubbo doctors are donning mustaches this 'Movember' to encourage conversations in the community around mens' health.
Dr Gur Kanwal Singh, a general practitioner at the Macquarie Valley Family Practice in Dubbo, said he hopes local men use this month an opportunity to start conversations with their mates or doctor about mental health, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
"Months like this are really important because generally speaking a lot of men are quite stoic and tend not to seek medical care early on and tend to present when problems have progressed quite a bit," he said.
"Raising awareness is always a good thing because even if it encourages just a handful of people to talk to their doctor about certain health concerns that they may have then that can make some positive change."
"It's not just about helping men specifically be aware - but the broader community too."
In 2021, men accounted for 75 percent of suicide deaths in Australia. Statistics also indicate that men living in regional and remote areas are at significantly more risk of suicide than their urban counterparts - meaning rural men are one of the most at risk groups for suicide.
Despite this, more than a quarter of men say they would not be likely to seek help from anyone about their mental health concerns. This is something Dr Singh hopes will change.
"A lot of people are worried about seeking help because of the stigma but I think, for us as doctors, these aren't uncommon things and I would encourage anyone with any concerns about their mental health to seek help," he said.
"It's also important we remove the stigma about it from the general community as well because a large proportion of us are experiencing issues with depression and anxiety - especially in recent times with drought and COVID and flooding."
Another concern for men is prostate cancer, which is the most commonly diagnosed cancer for males in Australia.
An estimated 24,217 men will be diagnosed with the condition in 2022. Men living in rural and remote areas and indigenous men have a lower survival rate than their urban counterparts, with an overall 5 year survival rate of 86 percent.
Testicular cancer is one of the rarer cancers in Australia, accounting for just 1.1 percent of all new diagnosed cancers, however, it is the number one cancer in young Australian males aged 15 to 34.
"If patients have symptoms - particularly urinary symptoms - they should talk to their doctor," said Dr Gur Kanwal Singh.
"There are a lot of other potential causes of that which may not be associated with cancer, but just having that discussion about that with your doctor can even just alleviate anxiety."
"I'd encourage all men to have a regular GP or doctor they see, not just when they're unwell but also when they're well to touch base and check things like sugars, cholesterol and blood pressure and regular cancer screenings."
Movember is a movement which started in 2003 when two mates met up for a beer in Melbourne with a goal of bringing the mustache back into fashion. Since then, nearly 7 million people from 22 countries have got on board and raised funds for more than 1,250 men's health projects.
This year, a number of teams from around Dubbo will be getting on board with the cause including staff at Custom Steel Frames Dubbo, Dubbo Private Hospital and Clancy Automotive Dubbo as well as students at Dubbo College Senior Campus.
Not all participants will be growing mustaches, others will be taking part in Move for Movember where they will be walking or running 60 kilometres over the month to represent the 60 men who lose their lives to suicide every hour worldwide.
To support one of the local teams in their fundraising efforts visit the Movember website.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
