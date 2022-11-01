One of the bowlers Australia has ever produced will grace the greens at Club Dubbo over the next three days.
Former Australian representative and current assistant coach, Karen Murphy is in town for the BCiB International Fours tournament at Club Dubbo which begins on Thursday morning.
Murphy will team up with Tony Spiers, James Berriman and Tim Farrell in the fours competition which will feature more than 40 teams who are all playing for a share of $100,000 in prize money.
The former Aussie rep said she is excited about the prospect of teaming up with three local players.
"I've played out there a few times, I'm looking forward to playing with some of the local guys," she said.
"Club Dubbo is insured by BCiB which I have been associated with since I was 14.
"They've got a long relationship with the club and I'm basically out there in a BCiB capacity with the club members.
"We are looking to go quite well, I think they are quite accomplished players."
Ahead of the tournament, Murphy admitted she is looking forward to returning to the Western region.
"It's going to be good, I didn't expect it to be so cool," she said.
"I haven't been out there for a couple of years, I'm expecting it to be really good.
"I'm looking forward to flying in and seeing Dubbo, then be over at the club on Wednesday afternoon to have a bit of a practice."
The competition will be the richest of its kind in the world, something which has helped attract the likes of Murphy to play and she is confident the event will only get bigger going forward.
"It's probably one of the richest tournaments in the world, Australia usually hold those so this puts Club Dubbo on the map," she said.
"Especially for the event, what's it worth and the calibre of players it attracts from World Champions to Commonwealth Games gold medallists and Australian squad members."
BCiB has jumped on board as the major sponsor for the event, an organisation Murphy has been associated with for many years now.
While Murphy's team will be hard to beat, late entries from a pair of teams from Ireland have thrown a spanner in the works for the field.
Pennants tournaments in Victoria and QLD respectively, mean some of Australia's best are unable to play in Dubbo but Murphy is confident there will still be some talented players on display.
"The rest of the field is pretty hot but we've just got to take it one game at a time as they say," she said.
"It's going to be nice, I think we probably get a fair bit of local support."
The fours tournament will officially get underway on Thursday morning 8:30am with a welcome to country and opening ceremony before round one commences at 9am.
Teams will be in action across the opening two days before the final 24 teams battle it out on Saturday, with $30,000 on offer to the winning team for the whole tournament.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
