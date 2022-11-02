Hundreds of racing fans braved the wet and windy conditions out at Dubbo Turf Club on Tuesday afternoon as the annual Melbourne Cup race meeting was held.
The ever popular fashions on the field competitions were held before the third race of the day and there were no shortage of well dressed men and women out at the track.
READ ALSO:
It has been a huge few days for the club after hosting their first full capacity Derby Day event on Saturday before more spectators turned up on Tuesday to celebrate.
Food and drinks were flowing freely before the rain hit in the middle of the afternoon but it didn't stop those who attended from having a good time.
As is custom, everyone gathered around televisions to watch the Melbourne Cup run at 3pm, with a few lucky punters celebrating their wins while others were less lucky.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.