For the first time since 2019 the annual Walk Towards Hope was held with residents united together in one place.
While in previous years participants have walked across the LH Ford Bridge, this year high water levels saw them meet and walk around the Dubbo Showground.
READ ALSO:
The annual event, which has been held virtually for the past two years, is run by The National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) and promotes suicide awareness, prevention and support.
"As members of communities, it is our responsibility to look out for those who may be struggling, check in with them, and encourage them to tell their story in their own way and at their own pace," The National Association for Loss and Grief (NALAG) NSW CEO, Debbie Todkill said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.