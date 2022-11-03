You don't need to be a caped-crusader with an underground lair filled with high tech gadgets to help save a species under threat - all you need is a little time and curiosity about what may lurk in your backyard at night.
This summer, the NSW Government Saving our Species program is calling out for volunteers in Wellington who want to become a "real life batman" and be part of the Bats in Backyards pilot program and help save threatened native species.
"It's my mission in life to get more people to care about bats," said Dr Joanna Haddock, senior threatened species officer with Saving our Species.
"Bats have been portrayed historically as villains, but they are in fact our friends, as voracious predators of insect pests - eating mosquitos, biting midges and crop pests by the billions."
Wellington is one of four locations - along with Narrabri, Western Sydney and Pillar Valley - that have been selected for the roll out of the project pilot which is delivered in partnership with Western Sydney University and the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
"There hasn't been that much bat research done in Wellington, there's a lot of data from areas along the coast where LGAs are smaller and there's a lot more publicly tenured land like national parks and crown land," said Dr Haddock.
"But Wellington is dominated by lots of privately-owned cropping and grazing land so there haven't been many surveys of insect eating bats in the area."
Another reason Wellington was chosen to be part of the pilot is researchers' interest in finding out more about the role native insect-eating bats play in the state's agriculture industry.
"In Narrabri there has been a lot of research done on the economic value of insectivorous bats on cotton and cotton farming. They estimate that insect eating bats are worth about $63.6 million a year to Australia's cotton industry," she said.
"But we don't know much about the value of insectivorous bats to the grasses, legumes, herbs, wheats and canola crops grown around Wellington."
How it works is simple - participants will be sent a small monitoring device which can be set up in their backyard or on their farm which will record the calls of insect-eating bats.
After a week, the recording device will be sent back to the researchers who will use the recorded sounds to identify which species of bat - and how many of them - are in the area.
At the end of the recording period, participants will be sent a report detailing what species were recorded on their property, what pests those bats are known to eat and instructions on how to encourage more bats to the property.
You don't have to be a farmer to take part - Dr Haddock says the devices can also be installed in backyards and even in schools.
"They're super easy to set up. I tasked my partner with setting one up and he had no problems and he'd never touched a bat detector before. It can be set up pointing at the sky from your balcony or in your garden or in your farm over your crops," she explains.
"Quite often there's a perception that to get involved in these projects you need a certain skill or to be able to identify a bird or tree or plant on your own. This really is open to absolutely anyone. You don't need any prior knowledge."
"I'd love for local primary schools and secondary schools to get involved!"
Wellington locals who want to help with the project can go to the Saving our Species website and fill in the expression of interest form for more information. Volunteers for the project are needed all throughout summer, from November 2022 to April 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.