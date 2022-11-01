The new fitness centre is just the latest area that the Titan Macquarie Mud Run has helped financially in Dubbo. Apart from being a highly successful event attracting over 10,000 people to participate since its inception in 2014, this event has also helped install lights along our riverbank and various pieces of fitness equipment too numerous to mention. They are not alone though. The Dubbo Stampede is another event with a similar heritage having its initial outing in 2012. With up to 3,000 participants in each event, it also attracts people to Dubbo and injects money in to our economy - but once again the committee has contributed profits from the event to various infrastructure in the city.