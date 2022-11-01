Even though humans live longer lives compared to their historical counterparts, we cannot escape the inevitability of aging. However, testudines - the order to which tortoises and turtles belong - may buck this trend by following a different pattern of aging compared to humans and other species.
In a new study published in the journal Science, researchers used data contributed by Taronga Western Plains Zoo in collaboration with other zoos and aquariums to examine 52 species of turtles and tortoises. The data recorded by Taronga Western Plains Zoo in the Species360 Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS) enabled researchers to discover that, unlike humans and other species, turtles and tortoises defy common evolutionary theories and may reduce the rate of aging in response to improvements in environmental conditions.
Evolutionary theories of aging predict that all living organisms weaken and deteriorate with age (a process known as senescence) - and eventually die. Now, using data captured by Taronga Western Plains Zoo and others, researchers from the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance and the University of Southern Denmark show that certain animal species, such as turtles and tortoises, may exhibit slower or even absent senescence when their living conditions improve.
Out of 52 turtle and tortoise species, 75% show extremely slow senescence, while 80% have slower senescence than modern humans.
"We find that some of these species can reduce their rate of aging in response to the improved living conditions found in zoos and aquariums, compared to the wild," said study co-author, Prof. Dalia Conde, Species360 Director of Science, Head of the Species360 Conservation Science Alliance.
"In addition, modern zoological organizations play an important role in conservation, education and research, and this study shows the immense value of zoos and aquariums keeping records for the advancement of science."
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is a member of Species360, a non-profit organization which maintains the Zoological Information Management Systems (ZIMS) - the largest database on wildlife in human care. As part of Taronga Western Plains Zoo's commitment to conservation and providing high standards of animal welfare, it uses ZIMS to keep detailed records of its animal collections. And as a holder of turtles and/or tortoises, Taronga Western Plains Zoo has actively collected and shared data in ZIMS on this species which has directly contributed to this study.
