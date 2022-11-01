Daily Liberal
Taronga Western Plains Zoo contributes to turtle and tortoise study challenging evolutionary theories of aging

By Gavrielle Kirk-Cohen
A resident Galapagos tortoise at Taronga Western Plains Zoo. Picture by Rick Stevens

Even though humans live longer lives compared to their historical counterparts, we cannot escape the inevitability of aging. However, testudines - the order to which tortoises and turtles belong - may buck this trend by following a different pattern of aging compared to humans and other species.

