Taronga Western Plains Zoo is a member of Species360, a non-profit organization which maintains the Zoological Information Management Systems (ZIMS) - the largest database on wildlife in human care. As part of Taronga Western Plains Zoo's commitment to conservation and providing high standards of animal welfare, it uses ZIMS to keep detailed records of its animal collections. And as a holder of turtles and/or tortoises, Taronga Western Plains Zoo has actively collected and shared data in ZIMS on this species which has directly contributed to this study.