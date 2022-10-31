Daily Liberal
John Bowie found guilty of murdering wife in Walgett

By Miklos Bolza
Updated October 31 2022 - 9:42pm, first published 9:40pm
The jury in the cold case murder trial of John Bowie has found him guilty. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Former ambulance officer John Douglas Bowie has been found guilty of murdering his wife Roxlyn in rural NSW 40 years ago.

