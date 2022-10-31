The Regional Seniors Travel Card has been a massive hit in NSW over the past 3 years, injecting nearly $200 million into the state's economy!
Now we're making this awesome initiative available to more regional residents, with the $250 Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card set to roll out next year!
The prepaid debit card can be used for taxi trips, fuel, Opal card top ups, public transport and privately-operated coaches - even electric charging stations!
Apprentices and trainees will be able to apply for the card from February next year, with university students to follow in March.
We're focused on reducing the cost of living for families across NSW and with this card we're helping support the tradies, teachers and technicians of tomorrow!
The Regional Apprentice and University Student Travel Card will be available through Service NSW. For more information go to the website.
Severe weather warnings remain in place across our region this week, so I'm urging everyone to stay alert and prepare:
Stay up-to-date:
Local councils are working closely with SES and local Police to implement the necessary measures to keep us safe, including local road closures:
Unfortunately, the wet weather and flooding has caused a lot of damage to our road network, with hundreds of kilometres of roads requiring major remediation work, which won't be able to be completed until things dry up.
In the meantime, our councils and Transport for NSW are working tirelessly to fill potholes and complete other emergency works to keep our roads open. That's why we've fast-tracked $50 million to support councils with their most urgent repairs.
There's no doubt more will be required to remediate all of the damage, and we'll do everything we can to support councils when the weather allows those works to happen!
