Connie Greig's Hemsted has sensationally taken out the Picnic Championship final at Dubbo Turf Club on Saturday.
In one of the big races at Dubbo's Derby Day, Hemsted showed great late speed to win the $50,000 Picnic Championship (1400m) in front of a strong crowd.
While winning at home is always special for Greig, Hemsted's victory was something she admitted was better than she could have imagined.
"He was third emergency, it was a plan to get him all along," she said.
"Leo (Riberio) actually owns him, so if you own a horse you have to ride it if you are a jockey.
"So I knew he was on board if he was in.
"He was the best horse in the race and I knew he'd ride accordingly."
Starting out barrier one, Hemsted was stuck in the middle of the pack early with jockey Leandro Ribeiro opting to keep the gelding running along the inside rail.
Heading around the bend onto the straight, Hemsted ($5.50) had a lot of work to do as Danspur ($4) kicked away to lead the race.
However, over the last 200 metres, the gelding found his footing and stormed home to take a comfortable win by more than a length.
Greig was more than impressed by the win but knows Hemsted made it hard for himself early on.
"He got back a little bit further than I thought he would," she said.
"At the end, he did leave it until the last minute but he did hit the line well."
Danspur finished back in second ahead of Greig's Brooklyn Star ($5).
The win for the trainer is her first in the Picnic Championship title after Malibu Stacy finished a runner-up in 2021.
Having six horses in the race, Greig had more than half of the field but admitted there was still a few nerves around the camp.
"It was always the plan to win it after the year," she said.
"But things don't always go to plan, it's the grand final and you've got so many in the field.
"Everyone just expects you to win but it's not always that easy.
"We didn't have the favourite in the race, we had six of the 10 runners but we didn't have the odds on favourite.
"But he got the win which was perfect and the fact Leo owned was a good thing."
The win caps off what has been an impressive 2022 so far for Greig but the trainer believes she was never fully sure what would happen on Saturday.
"I was hoping to win but you never know, so many things can go wrong," she said.
"It topped off a big year so it was good."
