Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Dubbo director Erifili Davis' short film stuns audience at first showing

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated November 1 2022 - 1:41am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Film creators used Halloween as a unique opportunity to screen their locally made horror and fantasy short film projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.