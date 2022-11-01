Film creators used Halloween as a unique opportunity to screen their locally made horror and fantasy short film projects.
Local director Erifili Davis was honoured to have her short film 'Fell Purpose' headline the event at the Black Box Theatre at Western Plains Cultural Centre on October 31.
'Fell Purpose', is a dark fantasy based on Shakespeare's "Macbeth", with a twist on the well-known play. In the short film, Macbeth, the Thane of Glamis, believes his destiny is assured after winning a battle in the name of King Duncan. However, other powers are at play.
"Given that the origins of Halloween were around warding off evil spirits, we thought it was the perfect time to share 'Fell Purpose', with the short film featuring plenty of weird, dark, and magical goings-on," film director, Erifili Davis said.
The preview screening event was the first time the short was screened publicly.
Primary shooting for the film took place around Dubbo in September, with eight crew members and ten actors across the two filming days. Before that, key crew and cast had rehearsed for two months.
The project also benefited from support from the Country Arts Support Program (CASP) through Orana Arts and Create NSW.
"Yes, it was still a very low budget," Ms Davis said.
READ MORE:
"But even that small amount of funding meant we had something to spend on costumes as well as getting professional coaching to develop our skills.
"This film features so many talented Dubbo locals, including Milena Sallustio who was Director of Photography, and Wez Thompson who composed the original score."
As well as 'Fell Purpose', the dystopian horror short '5 Days' and the music video Whisperhead's 'Paranoia' were also screened at the event.
Both '5 Days' and 'Paranoia' have won awards at international film festivals over the last twelve months.
As well as featuring horror and fantasy themes, all three projects were shot on smartphones.
As part of the screening event, there was a question and answer with the cast and crew.
"Often, people are curious about how things get made or why a certain decision was made," Ms Davis said.
"So it's great to give people the opportunity to ask questions from the people who actually made it."
Although Shakespeare can be intimidating for people, Ms Davis says 'Fell Purpose' aims to be accessible to a wider audience.
"It's a very multisensory interpretation," she said.
"We'll have a QR code for people to be able to access a plain English version of the dialogue in the short film."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.