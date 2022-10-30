Daily Liberal
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Coulton's catch-up | Budget delivers blows for our region

By Mark Coulton
October 30 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton goes over the Budget with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton. Picture supplied

Sadly, the Parkes electorate was one of the biggest losers in Labor's Federal Budget, which delivered several blows to our regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.